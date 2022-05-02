Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Ginebra San Miguel Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSMI   PHY2709M1046

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.

(GSMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-28
108.80 PHP   +4.62%
12:37aGINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/28GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
04/27GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ginebra San Miguel : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

05/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
Ginebra San Miguel, Inc.GSMI PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Advisement Report on Material Related Party Transactions
Report Period/Report Date May 2, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

Please see attached Advisement Report on the Material Related Party Transactions of the Company with SMC Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, as well as the corresponding Secretary's Certificates, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, 02 May 2022, through e-mail.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Francis Joseph Cruz
Designation General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.
12:37aGINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/28GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
04/27GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/27Ginebra San Miguel Inc. Declares Cash Dividends, Payable June 3, 2022
CI
04/17Ginebra San Miguel Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/17GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Public Ownership Report
PU
03/22GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/22GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/09GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/09GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointm..
PU
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 31 152 M 595 M 595 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 17,2%
Chart GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ginebra San Miguel Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang President & Director
Cynthia M. Baroy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Virgilio S. Jacinto Secretary & Compliance Officer
Aurora S. Lagman Independent Director
Martin S. Villarama Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.-4.39%595
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-10.81%347 553
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-27.18%95 230
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-13.86%50 219
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-16.99%46 926
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-3.44%36 039