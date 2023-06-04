Advanced search
    GNGR   IL0010958929

GINEGAR PLASTIC PRODUCTS LTD.

(GNGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-31
6.386 ILS   -5.50%
11:43aGinegar Plastic Products : Investor Presentation
PU
05/31Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/20Ginegar Plastic Products : Investor Presentation-April 2023
PU
Ginegar Plastic Products : Investor Presentation

06/04/2023 | 11:43am EDT
TLV : GNGR

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

The information included in this presentation is a summary only and does not exhaust all of the information on Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("the Company") and its business, nor is it a substitute for inspection of the Company's periodic reports, quarterly reports, immediate reports, as reported to the Israel Securities Authority via the Magna distribution site, including the Company's 2022 periodic report filed with Magna on March 30, 2023. This presentation does not constitute an offering or an invitation to purchase

securities of the Company, and the provisions thereof do not constitute a recommendation or opinion or substitute for the discretion of the investor.

This presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is uncertain and is beyond the Company's control, and which constitute forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Such information includes, inter alia, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, and strategies; statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition; statements relating to the research, development, and use of the Company's technologies, products

and product candidates; and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects,

believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company or the Company's industry actual results, levels of activity performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political, and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in our strategy; government regulations and approvals; litigation and regulatory proceedings. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. The information included in this presentation is similar to the information included in the periodic, quarterly and/or immediate

reports of the Company and does not include new material information. However, some of the data included in the presentation are presented in a different manner and/or breakdown

and/or are differently edited. In any event of inconsistency between the periodic, quarterly and/or immediate reports of the Company released to the public and the information contained in this presentation, the information released to the public as aforesaid shall prevail.

All figures are approximate.

2

3

Ginegar at

A Glance

Ginegar is a leading producer of smart covers, offering a broad product portfolio and customized solutions suited to advanced agriculture and technical films used for a multitude of applications. Over half a century, Ginegar has earned a solid reputation, showing consistent growth

from year to year.

* Morocco site - Subject to completion of an agreement entered into with a third party

6

Manufacturing sites:

Israel (2), Italy,

India, Brazil,

Morocco*

627M

Sales in ILS in

2022

~30M

2022

1970

EBITDA in ILS in

Established

~64,000

Tons per year production

capacity

~500

Employees

Worldwide

4

Company Milestones

2006

2010

2014

2017

2019

Ginegar IPO

Establishment of

Sale of Hyplast

Acquisition of

Establishment of

Ginegar USA

to RKW

Flextech Srl., Italy

Ginegar Iberica

TASE:

GNGR

1970

2007

2015

2018

2023

Ginegar Founded

Acquisition of

Establishment of

Acquisition of

JV establishment in

Hyplast, Belgium

Ginegar India

25% Agriplast Tech

Morocco

2012

India

CMPG-CAS*

Acquisition of Polysack

business & Polysack S.A.,

Establishment of Ginegar Do Brasil

* Morocco - Subject to completion of an agreement entered into with a third party

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 15:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
