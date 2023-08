Gini Silk Mills Limited is an India-based textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of shirting and suiting with the brand name GINI and processing fabric on a job work basis. The Company operates through the Textile segment. Its Shirting 58 offers a variety of cotton blends, printed cotton fabric, linen, wrinkle-free polyester cotton, lyocell, viscose as well as bamboo and 100% hemp. It also has fabrics with a variety of colors, checks, stripes, and prints in the cotton, linen, and polyester clothing. It offers a range of fabrics, such as 100% cotton, TR fabrics and various blends of cotton and linen for its suiting’s. The Company also offers a range of designer gifting boxes for all occasions.