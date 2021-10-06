DNA INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) resulting from allegations that Ginkgo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ginkgo securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 6, 2021, market researcher Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is a “colossal scam.” The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks’ business model is a “shell game,” and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings went public via a SPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks have fallen 20% after publication of the report.

