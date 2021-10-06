Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNA   US37611X1000

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DNA INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNA

10/06/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) resulting from allegations that Ginkgo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ginkgo securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2172.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 6, 2021, market researcher Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is a “colossal scam.” The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks’ business model is a “shell game,” and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings went public via a SPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks have fallen 20% after publication of the report.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
09/30GINKGO BIOWORKS : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
PR
09/20GINO BIOW : HSBC Starts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings at Buy With $14 Price Target
MT
09/17SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION : SPAC Soaring Eagle Acquisition, Ginkgo Bioworks Complete Merge..
MT
09/17Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. completed the acquisition of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. from..
CI
09/14Health Care Stocks Slipping in Late Trade
MT
09/14Health Care Stocks Managing Modest Gains
MT
09/14SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION : Shareholders OK Merger Deal With Ginkgo Bioworks; Shares Climb
MT
09/14SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION : Shareholders OK Merger Deal With Ginkgo Bioworks
MT
09/10Agenus Inc. Announces New Subsidiary, SaponiQx
CI
08/30Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. and Givaudan Enter Multi-Program Collaboration to Produce A Serie..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 175 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -108x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 450 M 23 450 M -
EV / Sales 2021 124x
EV / Sales 2022 123x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,98 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reshma Shetty President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Dmytruk Chief Financial Officer
Arie S. Belldegrun Independent Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%23 450
MODERNA, INC.217.90%134 055
LONZA GROUP AG22.78%55 990
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.59%45 864
SEAGEN INC.-1.40%31 418
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.78.91%25 217