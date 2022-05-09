Log in
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

05/09/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, May 16, 2022

BOSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 16, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com 

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks


© PRNewswire 2022
