Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNA   US37611X1000

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ginkgo Bioworks : Announces Participation in Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

10/20/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 3:00p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast link and replay of the presentation can be found below as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

Webcasting information: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff208/register.aspx?conf=jeff208&page=gibi&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff208/gibi/1821975

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com  

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-jefferies-gene-therapyediting-summit-301404504.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:26aCRONOS : Launches Edible Cultured Cannabinoid Product in Canada
MT
10/19GINKGO BIOWORKS : Shares Extend Rally Tuesday Afternoon
MT
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ginkg..
PR
10/14GINKGO BIOWORKS : Shares Climb in Slack Trading
MT
10/13GINKGO BIOWORKS : Raymond James Starts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings at Outperform with $14.50 ..
MT
10/12GINKGO BIOWORKS : William Blair Starts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings at Outperform
MT
10/08GINKGO INVESTIGATION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securitie..
PR
10/08INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Gin..
PR
10/07GINKGO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc...
BU
10/07DNA BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations