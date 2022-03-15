Log in
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Synthetic Biology Week

03/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Virtual Synthetic Biology Week, on March 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts: 
INVESTOR CONTACT: 
investors@ginkgobioworks.com 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-jefferies-virtual-synthetic-biology-week-301502443.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks


© PRNewswire 2022
