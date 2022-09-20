Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNA   US37611X1000

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.

(DNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
2.940 USD   -4.23%
ZYMERGEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zymergen - ZY
PR
09/13The White House - Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health
AQ
09/12Biden executive order to fund U.S. biomanufacturing industry
RE
ZYMERGEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zymergen - ZY

09/20/2022 | 10:17pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Zymergen Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZY) to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zymergen will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each share of Zymergen that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zymergen-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-zymergen---zy-301629019.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations