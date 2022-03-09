Ginko International : Announcement for the change of the effective date for the Merger with Glamor Vision Ltd. and Glamor International Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/11/26 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: The merger effective date is tentatively scheduled on 26 May 2022 and the Company will propose to its shareholders meeting for authorizing the Chairman or her/his designated person of each party to negotiate with one another to make adjustments and announce accordingly, if needed. 4.Reason for change and its main content: The original tentative effective date was resolved by the extraordinary shareholders meeting on 27 January 2022; however, due to the earlier approval by the regulatory authorities, the revised effective date is now estimated as 29 April 2022, so that the synergy of this merger can materialize faster. 5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:Nil 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: The revised tentative effective date announced is subject to further change and announcement, should there be any changes due to regulatory instructions or other necessary needs.