    8406   KYG390101064

GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8406)
  Report
Ginko International : Announcement for the change of the effective date for the Merger with Glamor Vision Ltd. and Glamor International Ltd.

03/09/2022 | 05:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Ginko International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 18:39:29
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of the effective date
for the Merger with Glamor Vision Ltd. and Glamor
International Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/11/26
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
The merger effective date is tentatively scheduled on 26 May 2022 and the
Company will propose to its shareholders meeting for authorizing the Chairman
or her/his designated person of each party to negotiate with one another to
make adjustments and announce accordingly, if needed.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
The original tentative effective date was resolved by the extraordinary
shareholders meeting on 27 January 2022; however, due to the earlier
approval by the regulatory authorities, the revised effective date is
now estimated as 29 April 2022, so that the synergy of this merger can
materialize faster.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:Nil
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The revised tentative effective date announced is subject to further change
and announcement, should there be any changes due to regulatory instructions
or other necessary needs.

Disclaimer

Ginko International Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
