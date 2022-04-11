Ginko International : Announcement that Financial Supervision Commission approved the company's stock to stop public offering of securities from April 29, 2022
04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Provided by: Ginko International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:25:10
Subject
Announcement that Financial Supervision Commission
approved the company's stock to stop public offering of
securities from April 29, 2022
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Due to the merger case, Ginko applied to the Financial Supervision
Commission to stop the public offering of securities in accordance
with relevant laws and regulations.
The application was approved and came into effect by No.1110338698
of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated April 29, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
