Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Ginko International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8406   KYG390101064

GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8406)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-07
278.00 TWD   -0.18%
03/31Ginko International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Pursuant to Article 33 of Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act.
PU
03/30GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement that TPEx has approved the suspension of TPEx trading of Ginko's shares from April 21, 2022, and the termination of TPEx trading from April 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ginko International : Announcement that Financial Supervision Commission approved the company's stock to stop public offering of securities from April 29, 2022

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Ginko International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:25:10
Subject 
 Announcement that Financial Supervision Commission
approved the company's stock to stop public offering of
securities from April 29, 2022
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Due to the merger case, Ginko applied to the Financial Supervision
Commission to stop the public offering of securities in accordance
with relevant laws and regulations.
The application was approved and came into effect by No.1110338698
of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated April 29, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ginko International Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
03/31Ginko International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/31GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Pursuant to Article 33 of Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act.
PU
03/30GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement that TPEx has approved the suspension of TPEx trading o..
PU
03/22GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Haichang Contact Lens Co., Ltd.
PU
03/22GINKO INTERNATIONAL : announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021Q4 consolidated..
PU
03/09GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement for the change of the effective date for the Merger wit..
PU
01/30GINKO INTERNATIONAL : The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of the Company by BPE..
PU
01/27GINKO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement important resolutions of the 2022 1st Extraordinary Gen..
PU
2021Baring Private Equity Asia, New Path International Co., Ltd. and Hydron International C..
CI
2021Ginko International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 156 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2022 1 332 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2022 5 290 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 26 986 M 932 M 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ginko International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 278,00 TWD
Average target price 226,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Yuan Tsai General Manager & Director
Tai Jung Chang Deputy GM-Finance, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Chou Tsai Chairman
Chien Hsiu Chen COO, Director & Executive Deputy General Manager
Kai Li Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.3.54%932
ALCON INC.-6.29%39 696
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-1.79%20 285
AUTEK CHINA INC.-40.26%4 580
WARBY PARKER INC.-37.18%3 362
MENICON CO., LTD.-12.00%1 820