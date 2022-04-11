Ginko International : Announcement that Financial Supervision Commission approved the company's stock to stop public offering of securities from April 29, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11 2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Due to the merger case, Ginko applied to the Financial Supervision Commission to stop the public offering of securities in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The application was approved and came into effect by No.1110338698 of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated April 29, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None