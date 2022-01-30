Ginko International : The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of the Company by BPEA and other shareholders
01/30/2022 | 07:51am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Ginko International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/30
Time of announcement
20:40:36
Subject
The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of
the Company by BPEA and other shareholders
Date of events
2022/01/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30
2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed that the Anti-monopoly
Bureau of the China State Administration for Market Regulation approved
the acquisition of the Company through Glamor Vision Ltd. by BPEA and other
shareholders.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ginko International Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 12:50:02 UTC.