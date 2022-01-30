Ginko International : The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of the Company by BPEA and other shareholders

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30 2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed that the Anti-monopoly Bureau of the China State Administration for Market Regulation approved the acquisition of the Company through Glamor Vision Ltd. by BPEA and other shareholders. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None