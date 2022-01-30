Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Ginko International Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8406   KYG390101064

GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8406)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ginko International : The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of the Company by BPEA and other shareholders

01/30/2022 | 07:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Ginko International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/30 Time of announcement 20:40:36
Subject 
 The AMB of China SAMR approved the acquisition of
the Company by BPEA and other shareholders
Date of events 2022/01/30 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30
2.Company name:Ginko International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed that the Anti-monopoly
 Bureau of the China State Administration for Market Regulation approved
the acquisition of the Company through Glamor Vision Ltd. by BPEA and other
 shareholders.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ginko International Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 994 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2021 1 127 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5 966 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 26 452 M 949 M 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ginko International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 272,50 TWD
Average target price 226,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Yuan Tsai General Manager & Director
Tai Jung Chang Deputy GM-Finance, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Chou Tsai Chairman
Chien Hsiu Chen COO, Director & Executive Deputy General Manager
Kai Li Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.49%949
ALCON INC.-14.47%36 388
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-9.42%18 989
AUTEK CHINA INC.-34.06%5 058
MENICON CO., LTD.-25.44%1 664
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-7.26%995