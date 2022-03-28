Log in
    DNA   US37611X1000

GINO BIOW

(DNA)
Soaring Eagle Acquisition : Dial-in Details

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA)

Q4 and Year End 2021 Results Dial-in Information:

Audio-Only Dial Ins:

+1 646 876 9923 (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 (Washington D.C.)

+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8722 (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)

+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)

For International Dial-ins, please visit the Zoom web site at:

https://ginkgobioworks.zoom.us/zoomconference?m=MjExMzgyNzc1Nw.qv3sAOhx76OL380royFg39uqzi9o44OB

Webinar ID: 961 0791 2467

Disclaimer

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:25 UTC.


All news about GINO BIOW
04:16pGinkgo Bioworks Posts Wider Q4 Loss, Higher Revenue; Issues Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guid..
MT
04:11pSOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION : Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Fina..
PU
04:03pEarnings Flash (DNA) GINKGO BIOWORKS Posts Q4 Revenue $148M, vs. Street Est of $94.9M
MT
04:02pGinkgo Bioworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
03/23CDC, Concentric by Ginkgo and XpresCheck® Publish Results of CDC COVID-19 Air Travel Bi..
PR
03/23Ginkgo Bioworks Says Data Show Traveler-Based Surveillance Program May Be Effective for..
MT
03/20GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : DNA) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/17Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Presentatio..
PR
03/15Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Synthetic Biology Week
PR
03/14Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to Acquire Swiss Bioengineering Firm FGen for Undisclosed Term..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GINO BIOW
Managers and Directors
Jason Kelly Co-Founder
Reshma Shetty Co-Founder
Mark Dmytruk Chief Financial Officer
Arie S. Belldegrun Independent Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GINO BIOW0.00%4 834
MODERNA, INC.-34.67%66 869
LONZA GROUP AG-14.05%52 199
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.34%42 910
SEAGEN INC.-10.52%25 401
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.40%19 692