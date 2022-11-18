Advanced search
    DNA   US37611X1000

GINO BIOW

(DNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:19 2021-10-05 am EDT
11.66 USD   +2.42%
Soaring Eagle Acquisition : PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS - Form 8-K
PU
11/18Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Insider Sell: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings
MT
Soaring Eagle Acquisition : PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS - Form 8-K

11/18/2022 | 09:59pm EST
PART II

INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS

Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The following table sets forth the various expenses, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions, in connection with the sale and distribution of the securities being registered.

Securities and Exchange Commission Registration Fee

$ 55,100

FINRA Filing Fee

$ 75,500

Printing and engraving expenses

$ 30,000

Legal fees and expenses

$ 500,000

Accounting fees and expenses

$ 200,000

Transfer agent and registrar fees

$ 2,500

Miscellaneous

$ 6,900

Total

$ 870,000

Disclaimer

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 02:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
