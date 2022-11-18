Soaring Eagle Acquisition : PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS - Form 8-K

PART II
INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS
Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The following table sets forth the various expenses, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions, in connection with the sale and distribution of the securities being registered.
|
|
Securities and Exchange Commission Registration Fee
|
|
$
|
55,100
|
|
FINRA Filing Fee
|
|
$
|
75,500
|
|
Printing and engraving expenses
|
|
$
|
30,000
|
|
Legal fees and expenses
|
|
$
|
500,000
|
|
Accounting fees and expenses
|
|
$
|
200,000
|
|
Transfer agent and registrar fees
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
$
|
6,900
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
870,000
|
Disclaimer
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 02:58:04 UTC.