GINSMS Announces Audited Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation” or “GINSMS”) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 have been filed today on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.



On February 11, 2021, GINSMS had disclosed through the issuance of a press release unaudited financial results for the three-month and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and provided financial forecasts for the 2021 financial year. This financial disclosure was done in advance of today’s filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements.

GINSMS’ financial information for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

GINSMS is pleased to report that there is no significant change between the audited financial statements filed today and the unaudited financial information it disclosed earlier on February 11, 2021, except for the following amendments:

(1) Amendment of the profit / (loss) per share – basic (In Canadian cents) from (0.002) cents to (0.001) cents for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The loss per share – basic (In Canadian cents) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 remained unchanged. (2) Amendment of the profit / (loss) per share – diluted (In Canadian cents) from N/A cents to 0.06 cents for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The profit / (loss) per share – diluted (In Canadian cents) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 remained unchanged. (3) Amendment of the unallocated segment liabilities and total segment liabilities from $2,319,958 and $7,437,216 to $2,319,955 and $7,437,213 as at December 31, 2020 respectively.

About GINSMS



GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

