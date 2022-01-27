Log in
    FED   IT0001210050

GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SPA

(FED)
Giorgio Fedon & Figli : The advantages of materials' recycling and reusing

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
Fedon's main purpose is to offer products with increasingly high quality materials that respect the environment.

To do this, various material scouting activities are carried out in Italy and abroad, following the main events and trade fairs and consulting the trend monitoring portals of the moment. Each material is than subjected to a series of quality and resistance tests, in Eco-Lab Fedon , a brand new internal quality & testing laboratory.

Thanks to all these activities we have launched new "green" packaging proposals like eyeglass cases made with recycled or renewable materials. The models are not studied only in materials, but also in new the shapes that reduce the logistic impact.

Do you want to find out more about our sustainable materials?

DISCOVER OUR ECO MATERIALS

Or read on and find out more about recycling.

Disclaimer

Giorgio Fedon & Figli S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 42,7 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net income 2020 -1,71 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net Debt 2020 13,7 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 17,2 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callisto Fedon Chairman
Caterina de Bernardo Chief Financial Officer
Giancarla Agnoli Independent Director
Monica de Pellegrini Independent Director
Monica Lacedelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SPA5.19%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.97%388 568
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-14.45%155 141
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-2.88%82 450
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-10.06%77 514
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED3.59%42 050