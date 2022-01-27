Giorgio Fedon & Figli : The advantages of materials' recycling and reusing

Fedon's main purpose is to offer products with increasingly high quality materials that respect the environment.



To do this, various material scouting activities are carried out in Italy and abroad, following the main events and trade fairs and consulting the trend monitoring portals of the moment. Each material is than subjected to a series of quality and resistance tests, in Eco-Lab Fedon , a brand new internal quality & testing laboratory.

Thanks to all these activities we have launched new "green" packaging proposals like eyeglass cases made with recycled or renewable materials. The models are not studied only in materials, but also in new the shapes that reduce the logistic impact.

