Europeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.

(Alliance News) - Major European stock markets continue to move above parity, mid-day Tuesday, as Eurostat reported that in February, compared to January, industrial producer prices fell 0.5 percent in the Eurozone and 0.6 percent in the EU.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is in the green 0.4 percent to 27,297.57, the Mid-Cap is up 0.6 percent to 44,098.53, the Small-Cap is up 0.5 percent to 30,032.44, and Italy Growth is in the green 0.2 percent to 9,403.15.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is in the green by 0.6 percent, London's FTSE 100 is up 0.2 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing with 0.8 percent.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Saipem leads, up 3.0%, followed by ERG, which rises 2.7%. Pirellil, on the eve of its accounts, is also doing well, trading in the green by 2.0%.

Enel, on the other hand, is among the few bearish and gives up 0.3%. The company, writes Bloomberg, is considering selling a majority stake in its energy storage business, in a move aimed at further reducing the company's debt burden. Enel, Bloomberg points out, has received non-binding offers for an 80% stake in the project, worth about EUR2 billion.

Telecom Italia rises 0.4 percent after announcing that it has completed the reopening of the EUR400 million bond, issued last January 27 with a coupon of 6.875 percent and maturing on February 15, 2028.

The bonds were placed at an issue price of 100.75 percent, implying a yield of 6.69 percent, allowing a further improvement in the terms of the original issue.

Intesa Sanpaolo is up 0.1 percent after reporting Monday that it purchased 104.5 million of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.3135, for a total value of EUR241.7 million.

UniCredit picks up 1.2 percent after closing up 3.0 percent. The company announced Monday that, in implementation of the March 31, 2023 resolution, it has defined the implementing procedures for the execution of the first tranche of the share buyback program for a maximum amount of EUR3.34 billion, which the company intends to execute in two tranches, the first of which is for EUR2.34 billion.

BPER Banca - up 2.1 percent - and UnipolSai Assicurazioni have signed an agreement to launch a strategic business partnership in the long-term rental sector to be achieved, among other things, through the merger by incorporation of Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali Spa, a wholly owned entity of BPER Banca, into UnipolRentalSpa, the latter company controlled by UnipolSai.

On the Mid-Cap, French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole announced Tuesday the finalization of agreements with Stellantis, an Amsterdam-based company that operates in the automotive sector. Stellantis rises 0.6 percent to EUR16.77 per share.

BNP Paribas said it is now the exclusive captive partner of Stellantis for financing activities. A captive finance company is defined as a wholly owned subsidiary that finances the parent company's retail purchases.

The board of Buzzi Unicem -- in the green by 0.5 percent -- met Wednesday to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, in which the company reported a profit of EUR458.8 million down from EUR542.3 million in 2021. The board also approved a proposed dividend of EUR0.45 per share, effective May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023 and "record date" May 23, 2023.

Saras recovers and advances 1.3 percent.

On the Small-Cap, CIA rises 7.7% while at the top now is Gequity, up 8.0%.

Monrif gives up 0.6 percent after reporting Monday its results for the year 2022 reporting a profit of EUR314,000 improving from a loss of EUR3.3 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Consolidated revenues amounted to EUR157.9 million compared to EUR149.5 million in the previous year, an increase of 5.6 percent.

Among SMEs, NVP remains on top with a 17 percent rise after reporting Tuesday that consolidated revenues as of March 31, 2023 stood at EUR6.0 million, up 67 percent from EUR3.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

TraWell Co rises 2.6 percent after letting it know Tuesday that the board of directors approved an update to the Strategic Plan 2023-2027 based on the 2022 pre-consolidated management data.

The company expects revenues to rise by an average of 27 percent over the 2023-2027 period compared with the previous plan drafted in October 2022, to EUR37.8 million from EUR31.2 million as of 2027, initially forecast.

In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 1.0 percent to 33,601.15, the S&P gained 0.4 percent to 4,124.51, while the Nasdaq was down 0.3 percent to 12,189.45.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0931 against USD1.0892 at Monday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2514 from USD1.2398 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD85.43 per barrel versus USD84.71 per barrel on Monday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,982.89 an ounce from USD1,989.87 an ounce at Monday's close.

On Tuesday's economic calendar, in the afternoon, data on building permits and the trade balance will be released from Canada at 1430 CET.

At 1600 CET, data on durable goods and factory orders are expected in addition to new jobs JOLTs.

