Europeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings

(Alliance News) - On Tuesday, major European marketplaces open higher as expected, on a quiet day from the standpoint of macroeconomic data release that still feels the influence of OPEC+ cuts. The oil producers' organization, in fact, announced over the weekend a production cut of one million barrels.

A decision, however, that the Biden administration took without too much concern. "We are in a different position in the market than we were last year," said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, noting that crude oil prices are hovering around USD80 a barrel, compared to USD120 a year ago.

Thus, the FTSE Mib opens in the green 0.1 percent to 27,199.07, as the Mid-Cap at 43,917.30 the Small-Cap opens up 0.4 percent to 30,002.00 and Italy Growth is in the fractional red at 9,393.87.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 opens in the green by 0.2 percent, London's FTSE 100 is up 0.3 percent as is Frankfurt's DAX 40.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, oil companies still occupy the high quarters -- with Tenaris opening up 2.3 percent, Saipem up 1.5 percent -- with the exception of Eni, which starts the day down fractional red.

Red also for Enel, at minus 0.4 percent. The company, Bloomberg writes, is considering selling a majority stake in its energy storage business, in a move aimed at further reducing the company's debt burden. Enel, Bloomberg points out, has received non-binding offers for an 80 percent stake in the project, worth about EUR2 billion.

Telecom Italia gives up 0.4 percent after announcing that it has completed the reopening of the EUR400 million bond, issued last January 27 with a coupon of 6.875 percent and maturing on February 15, 2028.

The bonds were placed at an issue price of 100.75 percent, implying a yield of 6.69 percent, allowing a further improvement in the terms of the original issue.

Intesa Sanpaolo opens up 0.9 percent after reporting Monday that it purchased 104.5 million of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.3135, for a total value of EUR241.7 million.

In contrast, UniCredit gives up 0.2 percent after closing up 3.0 percent. The company announced on Monday that, in implementation of the March 31, 2023 resolution, it has defined the implementing procedures for the execution of the first tranche of the share buyback program for a maximum amount of EUR3.34 billion, which the company intends to execute in two tranches, the first of which is for EUR2.34 billion.

BPER Banca - up 1.6 percent - and UnipolSai Assicurazioni have signed an agreement to launch a strategic business partnership in the long-term rental sector to be achieved, among other things, through the merger by incorporation of Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali Spa, a wholly owned entity of BPER Banca, into UnipolRentalSpa, the latter company controlled by UnipolSai.

On the Mid-Cap, the board of Buzzi Unicem -- in the red by 3.7 percent -- met Wednesday to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, in which the company reported a profit of EUR458.8 million down from EUR542.3 million in 2021. The board also approved a proposed dividend of EUR0.45 per share, effective May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023 and "record date" May 23, 2023.

Saras opens up 0.5 percent while Industrie de Nora rallies 2.8 percent.

On the Small-Cap, CIA comes out on top with a theoretical rise of 11%. Gequity does well, up 8.0% after closing up 36%.

Monrif still does not trade after reporting Monday its 2022 full-year results reporting a profit of EUR314,000 improving from a loss of EUR3.3 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Consolidated revenues amounted to EUR157.9 million compared to EUR149.5 million in the previous

fiscal year, an increase of 5.6 percent.

Among SMEs, a list still thinly traded, NVP opens up 17% after reporting Tuesday that consolidated revenues as of March 31, 2023 stood at EUR6.0 million, up 67% from EUR3.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

Still no trades on Gismondi 1754, which closed up 5.7 percent yesterday after announcing Monday that it had closed with Lombardi Srl, a company founded in Valenza in the province of Alessandria in 1951 that operates in the gold and jewelry sector and controlled by LVMH W&J Jewelry Operations Srl of the LVMH Group, on an agreement to acquire the Vendorafa brand and some of the company's assets.

The closing took place on Friday, March 31, and Gismondi 1754 took over the brand and some assets of Vendorafa Lombardi for a total value of EUR608,000.

Farmacosmo still does not trade after approving results for December 31, 2002, with revenues from sales of EUR65.6 million from EUR58.0 million in the same period last year.

Value of production stood at EUR66.6 million from EUR58.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the green 0.3 percent to 28,276.43 and the Hang Seng gave up 0.5 percent to 20,304.78 as Shanghai is closed for the Ching Ming holiday.

In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 1.0 percent to 33,601.15, the S&P gained 0.4 percent to 4,124.51, and the Nasdaq was down 0.3 percent to 12,189.45.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0904 against USD1.0892 at Monday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2436 from USD1.2398 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD85.45 per barrel versus USD84.71 per barrel on Monday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,981.14 an ounce from USD1,989.87 an ounce at Monday's close.

On Tuesday's economic calendar, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange closed, the Eurozone producer price index is expected at 1100 CET.

In the afternoon, from Canada at 1430 CET, building permits and the trade balance will come out.

At 1600 CET, data on durable goods and factory orders are expected in addition to new jobs JOLTs.

At Piazza Affari, the results of Gas Plus are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.