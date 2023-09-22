(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa has reviewed and approved the consolidated half-year report as of June 30, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR674,000, almost doubled from EUR375,000 in the first half of 2022.

Production value stood at EUR8.1 million and increased by 11 percent overall compared to EUR7.23 million in the first half of 2022. The Wholesale channel grew in absolute value by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to the increase in Wholesale Europe.

In terms of special sales, the first half of 2023 ended in line with the first half of 2022, while the Franchising channel grew in absolute terms by 3% thanks to the new contract signed for the opening in Qatar.

Ebitda as of June 30, 2023 amounted to EUR1.40 million up 72% from EUR816,000 in H1 2022, increasing from a margin of 11% in H1 2022 to 17% in H1 2023, a net growth of 6%.

Gismondi 1754 closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR4.62 per share

