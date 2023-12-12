December 12, 2023 at 11:26 am EST

(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa announced Tuesday that it has concluded the share buyback program initiated on Nov. 4, 2022.

During the period, the company bought back a total of 24,400 shares, or about 0.6 percent of the share capital, at an average purchase price per share of EUR6.2015, for a total consideration of EUR149,760.00.

Gismondi 1754's stock is down 1.9 percent at EUR4.04 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.