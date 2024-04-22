(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa reported that it closed the first quarter of the year with sales revenues of EUR4.4 million, up 5.0 percent from EUR4.2 million in Q1 2023.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754, commented, "I am pleased with this positive result, because, as during the lock down, in this period of uncertainty and global crisis, our philosophy of customer focus allows us, through specialty sales and thanks to the stability of the U.S. wholesale, to present growth over Q1 2023, in contrast to the results of the jewelry sector."

"We are confident that we will be able to present satisfactory numbers, despite the continuation of the crisis, in the remaining part of the year thanks to the consolidation of the markets we already cover and the opening of new markets. In addition, the acquisition of Hyperion will ensure the presidium of the production chain with an increase in margins and turnover."

Gismondi 1754 trades in the green by 3.7 percent at EUR3.38 per share.

