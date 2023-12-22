(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa announced Friday the opening of a new franchise store on "The Pearl Island" in Doha, Qatar.

The Pearl is an artificial island nicknamed the "Arabian Riviera," characterized by inlets that evoke the atmosphere of small Mediterranean ports with docking for luxury yachts, skyscrapers, villas and hotels, and is a renowned shopping area for luxury boutiques and designer showrooms, and sophisticated restaurants.

This opening is the result of a five-year franchise agreement signed earlier this year with the Al Mana family, a Qatari business family with multiple interests in various sectors, including the Luxury segment.

"Gismondi Jewellery Qatar" established as a result of the franchise agreement, has started operating in the territory and after Doha, will gradually open, and manage, new stores in the GCC area over the next five years: in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and in Dubai.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754, commented, "2023 has been a year of great activity for us, from the acquisition of the Vendorafa Lombardi brand, to the one being finalized of the Hyperion Lab factory, with this opening in such an important, exclusive and refined location, we celebrate this year of great commitment in the best possible way. Today's opening represents a new chapter in our history thanks to the partnership initiated with the Al Mana family, whom we thank for their esteem and trust. I find suggestive for us - who come from Portofino on the Ligurian Riviera - the name of the area where the store is located "the Arab Riviera," a small reproduction of the suggestions of our Riviera land. 2023 was an important year for the Gismondi Group's business development, not only to the Arab countries, but also in the U.S. and Europe, including Italy. I look to 2024 confident of reaping what has been sown in recent months."

Gismondi's stock on Thursday closed 2.0 percent in the red at EUR4.00 per share.

