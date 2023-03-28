Gismondi 1754, profit rises to triple digits in 2022; revenues grow

(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa has reviewed and approved the draft operating and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 reporting net income amounts to EUR1.6 million up 364 percent from EUR351,000 in 2021.

Consolidated production value amounted to EUR15.2 million up 52% from EUR10 million in 2021. The European wholesale channel recorded an increase of EUR1.1 million over 2021, the U.S. wholesale channel closed higher by EUR824,725 while the retail channel realized an additional EUR1.5 million over 2021. As for the franchise channel, 2022 closed up 35%, with sales of EUR2.0 million approximately.

Consolidated EBITDA for 2022 is EUR3.0 million up 213% from EUR957,000 in the previous year.

Consolidated shareholders' equity is EUR11.0 million up 20% from EUR9.2

million of the result as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position is EUR3.0 million compared to debt compared to EUR290,000 of the

result as of December 31, 2021.

In spite of what is happening globally, the very positive performance in January, February, and March, up from the first quarter of 2022, provides concrete grounds for optimism about the current year's performance.

Regarding the corporate strategy for 2023, the company plans in particular: the confirmation of the participation in international trade fairs in the sector; the continuation of international branding policies with new investments to consolidate the brand image and brand awareness; the expansion policy in the different sales channels, with a particular focus on the American market, the Gulf area with the opening of a new franchise in Qatar.

In addition, growth in the Italian market will continue through the opening of at least five more dealerships during the year; the acquisition of a brand operating in the luxury sector, which will complement Gismondi 1754's commercial proposition and allow the Group to strengthen its presence both in Italy and abroad.

At the product level, two new lines have been included in the first quarter of 2023: the collection of limited edition pieces called Marea, which will be present in both the retail and wholesale segments, and the collection to complement the Vela collection to flood the accessibility and completeness of the offer in terms of iconic collections.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754, says, "The year 2022 closes with extraordinary growth, which we are also fueling in the beginning of 2023 through a strategy of transversal growth, both in terms of size and commercial expansion. The establishment of Gismondi USA, the agreement with Restivo for new openings in Italy and the partnership in the Gulf countries are just a few important steps put in place since the beginning of the year and that will see our brand play a leading role in the world. An expansion that passes through the structural growth of the Group and that is also involving the enrichment of our team, with professionals with proven managerial and business development skills in individual territories."

Gismondi 1754 on Monday closed in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR6.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.