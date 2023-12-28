(Alliance News) - Gismondi 1754 Spa has announced that it has signed definitive agreements for the company to acquire the entire capital of Hyperion Lab S.r.l., a major high-end jewelry factory in Valenza, as well as finalizing the closing for the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Target.

Gismondi 1754 closed Wednesday's session in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR4.18 per share

