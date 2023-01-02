Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gismondi 1754 S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   IT0005391138

GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A.

(GIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:21 2023-01-02 am EST
8.200 EUR   +10.81%
07:46aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Gismondi on top; expert.ai worst
AN
2022Gismondi 1754 reported that it has purchased 1,600 of its own shares
AN
2022Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Gismondi on top; expert.ai worst

01/02/2023 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Gismondi 1754 rises about 11 percent to EUR8.20 per share. The stock has gained 42 percent in the past month and 139 percent in the past year.

----------

Ulysses Biomed is also in the black, up 6.1%. The stock has lost 1.8% in the last 30 days and 65% in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

expert.ai does worst of all, marking a 3.6% drop to EUR0.59 per share. The stock has given up 5.2 percent in the past thirty days and has left over 73 percent on the parterre in the past twelve months.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERT.AI S.P.A. -3.40% 0.596 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A. 10.81% 8.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 4.13% 1.06 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A.
07:46aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Gismondi on top; expert.ai ..
AN
2022Gismondi 1754 reported that it has purchased 1,600 of its own shares
AN
2022Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Gismondi 1754 S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Certain Ordinary Shares of Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endi..
CI
2019Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of 5.00736 million.
CI
2019Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of 5 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15,3 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 100%
Chart GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 8,24 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Gismondi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Gaggero CFO, Director, Head-Administration & Control
Andrea Canonici Independent Director
Giovanni Palma Independent Director
Stefano Rocca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GISMONDI 1754 S.P.A.0.00%32
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA0.00%74 048
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED0.00%20 417
PANDORA A/S0.00%6 285
DR CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%3 653
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.0.00%3 079