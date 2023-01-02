ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Gismondi on top; expert.ai worst

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Gismondi 1754 rises about 11 percent to EUR8.20 per share. The stock has gained 42 percent in the past month and 139 percent in the past year.

Ulysses Biomed is also in the black, up 6.1%. The stock has lost 1.8% in the last 30 days and 65% in the last year.

LOSERS

expert.ai does worst of all, marking a 3.6% drop to EUR0.59 per share. The stock has given up 5.2 percent in the past thirty days and has left over 73 percent on the parterre in the past twelve months.

