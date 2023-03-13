Advanced search
    GTLB   US37637K1088

GITLAB INC.

(GTLB)
  Report
05:06:45 2023-03-13 pm EDT
27.89 USD   -37.12%
04:38pGitLab Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows as Revenue Advances; Sets Guidance; Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04:32pGitlab : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023
PU
04:32pGitLab Guides For FY 2024 Loss of $0.29-$0.24 on Revenue of $529-$533 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.52/Share Loss on Revenue of $588 Million
MT
GitLab : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change due to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to appropriately manage future growth; our revenue growth rate in the future; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability, our business, financial condition, and operating results; our intense competition and loss of market share to our competitors; the market for our services may not grow; a decline in our customer renewals and expansions; our transparency; our publicly available company Handbook; security and privacy breaches; customers staying on our open-source or free SaaS product offering; fluctuations in our operating results; our limited operating history; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of customer subscription renewals or adoption, or the impact of these renewals and adoption; and our hiring model. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by GitLab relating to market size and growth and other industry data. Such data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. GitLab has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the markets in which GitLab competes are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by GitLab.

This presentation includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), which are used by management as a supplemental measure, have certain limitations, and should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by us may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items. A reconciliation is provided in the Appendix to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

For further information with respect to GitLab, we refer you to our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. In addition, we are subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly file periodic reports, current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. These periodic reports, current reports, proxy statements and other information are available for review at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

GitLab at a Glance

7,002

697

$492M

58%

Base Customers1

>$100K Customers

Run-Rate Revenue1

YOY Run-Rate Revenue Growth2

90%

133%

100%

1

Non-GAAP Gross Margin3

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate1

Remote since inception

Platform

Note: Figures as of the three months ended January 31, 2023 (Q4 FY23) unless otherwise noted.

  • Definition can be found in the Appendix. 2 Represents growth in revenue from annualized Q4 FY22 to annualized Q4 FY23. 3 See Appendix for reconciliation with most directly comparable GAAP figure.

Every company great at securing, and software.

While cutting

High growth market opportunity

$40B

85%

69%

estimated total

of organizations are

of organizations would like

addressable market*

using 2-10 DevOps

to consolidate their

tools**

toolchains**

Sources: * TAM based on GitLab internal analysis; ** GitLab 2022 DevSecOps Report

Disclaimer

Gitlab Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:31:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
