March 07, 2024
11:55 AM PST
Sanjit Singh:
Okay. Afternoon session, Day 4 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. I'm Sanjit Singh. I
run Infrastructure Software at Morgan Stanley Software Research. I am super happy to
have the management team of GitLab. We have CEO and Founder, Sid Sijbrandij. Thank
you, Sid, for joining us at the conference I think for the first time. And we have Chief
Financial Officer, Brian Robins. Brian, thank you for joining us at the conference as well.
Let me get through some disclosures and we'll get right to it. For important disclosures,
please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at
www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach
out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Sid, to start the conversation, I've been following GitLab for a long time. And I think
what's always impressed me is about the boldness of the vision. It's always been thinking
about the software release cycle holistically. Was taking a platform approach to
developer tools and now increasingly DevSecOps, was that always the vision? Or like
when you started, you were looking for just solving a singular pain point? And how did
that go from that to this very bold and ambitious vision to tackle these big markets?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. We were looking to solve a single pain point, version control. And then Dmitriy,
my cofounder, never wanted to upgrade another Jenkins installation again, and he made
another product called CI without asking for permission. And then at some point, 2015,
Camille, an engineer in Poland said, hey, I think we should combine the two. And
Dmitriy said, obviously that's a bad idea. We need SharpTools that our people can
combine. I said, that's really bad idea. Our customers want to combine tools. They don't
want everything integrated. And Camille persisted and he said, well, at least it will be
way more efficient for us to just maintain one code base. And we said, okay, well, we'll
do it. But the results really surprised us. Not only was it better for us, but it was a lot
better for our customers.
Today, when customers switch to GitLab, they get an average speed up of 7x. 7x faster
cycle time because they don't have to hop between 10 different applications. And that's
been the power. And since then, we have unlocked kind of that knowledge, and it was
obvious, we shouldn't combine two things. We should replace like a 10, 15 point
solutions that companies use. Sometimes a big bank, like 170 different point solutions
that we can consolidate on a single platform.
Sanjit Singh:
That makes a ton of sense. And it seems like software today is going to more platform
approaches. Particularly coming out of the last cycle and into this higher rate
environment is this new normal because enterprises are focused on efficiency. Thinking
about the last year, growth has been impacted, like many software companies, by the
tighter budget environment. So when I look at your Q4, your most recent results, there's a
lot of things to like, like revenue growth of 32%. Net retention rate actually improved to
130% from 128%. 52% growth in $1 million customers. 37% growth in $100,000
customers. And I think Brian even commented that there was some sort of normalization
in the buying cycle.
And so the question is, in the context of all of those, call it, green shoots if you will, on
the call on Monday, you noted that guidance would be, quote-unquote, less conservative
going forward. Can you share your thinking of what we can expect as upside as far as to
guide? And sort of why did you have to frame it in the context of more conservative
versus the past couple of years?
Brian Robins:
Yes, thanks for the question. This has been a question that has come up a lot since
earnings, so I appreciate you asking it. One of the things at GitLab is we're a transparent
company and we've always been transparent. When we actually -- for the first two years
as a public company, our average beat has been about 7%. And so as we were going into
our third year, we really wanted to be more prudent on our guidance, and we wanted to
let people that we'll closer to the pin and we'll be less conservative than we've been
historically on our beats.
We do have a number of growth vectors that we talked about in the company that are
long term in nature that we're super excited about. We have the Premium price increase.
We have the Agile Planning SKU. We have GitLab Duo Pro. And so there's a lot of
growth features in the company that we're excited about.
Sanjit Singh:
Great. That's important framing of the guidance. Some of the other themes -- and we're
going to have a conversation, a pretty in-depth conversation about how AI is impacting
the software release cycle. But let's talk about Duo. It's something that you highlighted on
the call. Can you explain to the audience what Duo is and how is it being used to
accelerate and automate each workflow that makes up the broader software development
cycle?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. So Duo is our suite of AI features, and we address more workstreams than
anybody else. A recent Omdia report showed that we are by far in the lead in addressing
use cases. Typically when people say AI and DevOps, they think of code generation, but
there's a lot more. We've got 15 other things that we address with GitLab. You can
imagine a developer writing code, it's typically 25% of their time. We help them with the
other 75% of their time, too, summarizing issues, doing all kinds of other things.
But we also, for every developer, there's typically an operations or a security person, and
we make their life better as well. We explain vulnerabilities with AI. We suggest fixes.
We help with planning. We help with deployment. So AI is not like a single feature. It's
all these features together to make people more productive. And because we're the
broadest platform, we have planning and creating and securing and operating software in
one platform, we can offer more AI features than anybody else.
Sanjit Singh:
Awesome. And so Brian, to you, with Duo out, I think you have Code Suggestions on the
way. You have pricing out for these solutions. Where are we in terms of the customer
spending intentions? You've sort of addressed a little bit in the previous question around
guidance. But with respect to sales cycles, customers downsizing, churn, to what extent is
that getting better going into 2024?
Brian Robins:
Yeah, we talked a lot about customer buying behavior patterns have changed. And so sort
of pre-pandemic, about a year and a half ago, two years ago, when a procurement
department would come in buy, they would buy as much as they could for projects that
were going to be funded, headcount that was going to be funded. And they would try to
negotiate as big of a package as they could and get the best discount with the Ramp Deal.
Through the pandemic, when there was a number of different layoffs, the buying
behavior changed where they would come back to you on a much more frequent basis,
and they would buy just for what's needed, and they would try to come to you multiple
times a year.
And so we commented in this last call about how the buying behavior has more
normalized. We saw churn and contraction levels improve to what they were like six
quarters ago. And so we're super happy, especially with the large enterprises, on the
performance that we had this quarter. Our RPO grew 55% year over year, which is really
a testament to the large enterprises and some of the multiyear deals that we signed in the
quarter.
Sanjit Singh:
And as we think about on the -- we're talking about AI and hopefully going into a new
innovation cycle. You guys have a seat-based model. Sort of connect the data points. The
hyperscalers are feeling a little bit better. They're seeing cloud optimization stabilize. Is it
just sort of a matter of time -- because if we want to release AI applications, we have to
release more software. Is it just a function of sequence that ultimately as the hyperscalers
start to see your workloads coming on, that drives more software development projects,
and you ultimately start to see that improved demand in results?
Sid Sijbrandij:
I personally think that as AI makes creating software more affordable, that we're going to
see a lot of demand. If you make it easier to make software, there's going to be more
people who make software, not fewer of them, in my opinion. And we're super happy
with our partnerships with the hyperscalers. We mentioned in earnings that revenue
through the hyperscalers increased 100% year over year.
Sanjit Singh:
Awesome. Going back to the first question around taking a platform approach. When I
look at this market, it seems like the software delivery pipeline, there's a couple things
going on. It seems like software delivery pipeline is in the process of moving to the
cloud, number one. Two, we've got AI being infused across the various workflows. And
three, customers are more focused on productivity and efficiency than they ever have.
And so the question is the time for a platform now, and are we expecting to see an
inflection in customers take a platform approach? Because to me, this market's kind of
felt like security. It's been this overlay. You have the software release cycle, and there's
20, 30, 50 vendors solving for each one. And so is now the time where we should expect
customers to rethink how they're delivering and securing software?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah, if you look at your three factors, I think it adds up to moving to platform. The
hyperscalers partner with us because they know if they first standardize on GitLab by the
customer, they can move to the cloud faster. If you look at AI, the broader the platform,
the more AI features you can bring to bear to help people. And productivity efficiency
wise, customers get kind of a four-layered return on GitLab. They save on software
licenses. They don't have the integration costs of bringing all the different point solutions
together. Their people get more effective. But most importantly is that increased cycle
time. Like faster cycle time means more progress in your most important projects. Our
most expensive offering, GitLab Ultimate, pays for itself within six months.
Sanjit Singh:
Makes tons of sense. I'm thinking again about other things going on in the market and
potential catalysts. You have one big player, Atlassian, who has this end of life of their
server deployments. When you talk to your customers, if you could take us through
behind the curtain and into the eyes of a decision maker who owns the software release
cycle, when they have to think about, okay, I have to do something with my -- I either
have to take it to the cloud, like Atlassian says, or maybe seek alternative solutions. Is
that creating a funnel, if you will, or a decision point where people have to think about a
broader architecture decision?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. Being forced to make a decision, people took stock, like what do we want? How is
our spend going to evolve on that? Do we get the same functionality? But also, how
should our process look like? And with GitLab, a lot of the checks that were manual
before are now automatic. So it's less manual work, and that attracts people. We had a
leading 3D design firm not only buy a ton of GitLab Ultimate licenses, but also buy
Enterprise Agile Planning licenses for all their sales people, the people not directly
involved with DevSecOps, but part of the software planning process. So the biggest
benefit when they move to GitLab is that the planning happens on the same platform as
the creation. So it's more up to date, there's less manual work and you can move faster.
Sanjit Singh:
As a follow up to that, just thinking from how you answered the question, from a sales
motion process, are you targeting some of those Atlassian customers who are looking at
that deadline that was in February and sort of prospecting them? What's been sort of the -
- is there a specific sales playbook to address that opportunity?
Sid Sijbrandij:
There is, to address that immediate opportunity, that the kind of deprecation of their
server product. I think more importantly, I think it's going to be something that keeps on
giving. Because the opportunity to consolidate point tools into your platform to bring
your planning together with your software creation, I think that's a good idea today, but
that will be a good idea five years from now. So that's why we're really excited about
Enterprise Agile Planning for the long term.
Sanjit Singh:
Awesome. Brian, it's been a focus for investors around the price increase that the
company launched on its Premium offering last year after, I think it was four or five years
and you guys had released 400 new feature and capabilities. So it was probably the right
time. That pricing went from $20 per user to $30 per user. And so in terms of on its face,
it looks like a big 50% price increase. What's been the effective yield of that, in terms of
what's been the reaction, the buying behavior? Because there was a list price increase and
then customers can decide, hey, maybe we have fewer users on Premium. Maybe we
upgrade to Ultimate. What's the been the behavioral response to the pricing change?
Brian Robins:
Yeah, absolutely. When we announced the price increase, there was a lot of different
calculations for how much the price increase was going to be. So we've done a lot of time
educating investors and analysts on what the impact would be. When we modeled it
internally, for FY 2024, we actually did better than our expectations and our internal
models. And so we're happy with the results. We talked about the impact for the price
increase in FY 2025 is going to be $10 million to $20 million of incremental revenue.
I think if you look at the price increase, it's been five years, over 400 features. We've
invested hundreds of millions of dollars on the platform, and so the price increase was to
justify the value that we're delivering to our customers. We have cohorts back to 2016
that are still expanding with us today. There's not many other businesses with the same
product, same price point for over eight, nine years that are still expanding at the same
rate that they're expanding from two years ago.
Sanjit Singh:
You've seen a lot of adoption of the Ultimate tier. To what extent has the price increase
on Premium sort of created a nudge and incentive to upgrade to Ultimate?
Brian Robins:
The Ultimate tier we're super happy with. It's our highest priced tier. It's the fastest
growing tier in the company. And it's priced higher than our competitors' highest priced
tier by multiples. And as Sid alluded to, the payback period for Ultimate is about six
months, and in three years, the ROI is over 400%.
And so in the deal review meetings that I sit in weekly, we do hear that some people say
Ultimate used to be 5x more expensive. Now it's about 3x more expensive, and so we'll
just go to Ultimate versus Premium. But I think what really drives people to Ultimate is
the advanced security features, the compliance, the governance. And that's why we're
seeing Ultimate grow greater than 50% of our bookings this quarter and last quarter and
today represents about 44% of our total ARR.
Sanjit Singh:
On Ultimate, Sid, you've described Ultimate as including the capabilities that really
differentiates you from your competitors. Maybe you can sort of walk through why the
Ultimate tier separates you from the pack, if you will.
Sid Sijbrandij:
Ultimate includes all of the security you would need in a DevSecOps pipeline. And that's
not just static scanning, but we're the only platform with dynamic scanning, with fuzz
testing, with API security. And that allows customers to consolidate on a platform. It also
makes it easier to shift security left, to do it earlier. To enforce it, with GitLab you can
say, hey, this project needs to comply with that, and GitLab will prove that the project
complies for you. We're the only platform that can do that.
Apart from that, we're the only platform that has integrated Enterprise Agile Portfolio
Planning. We talked about the advantages of combining planning with the rest of the
software delivery process. So that's the features that the number one reason it's selling is
security and compliance. The number two reason is that integration of planning.
Sanjit Singh:
And so it kind of opens up the conversation to the security opportunity. And to kick off
that part of the conversation, there are a number of companies -- not even like traditional
security companies. There are a number of companies coming from dev tool world, from
infra world to move into security, if you will. And so I guess the questions is what gives
the license for GitLab to be a credible provider of security solutions versus Datadog is
trying to do this, private companies trying to do it. There's a whole set of incumbent point
solutions that want to provide security scanning capabilities, for example. So what gives
GitLab the license to win in security?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. I think that the breadth of it, the depth of it. We've invested heavily in the security
features over a very, very long time. The only ones who can kind of do compliance
automate it. The alternative is building something like that yourself. We regularly replace
point solutions like Checkmarx, Snyk, Vericode, Black Duck, Synopsys, and these
customers are able to move to just GitLab.
Brian Robins:
Super important also to note is it's integrated into the platform, and so you get the entire
platform when you buy the product. And so the payback is really quick, the ability that
you don't have to do all the integrations. And so there's a lot of benefits, too, of having it
within GitLab.
Sanjit Singh:
Let's talk a little bit about the -- well, first, who owns the purchasing decision? That's
kind of the debate in the market. You may be selling to DevOps users or SR users or
developers. But is it the CSO or the SOC team that owns the budget? And to the extent
that it's more on the security side, what has GitLab been doing to build relationships both
with these security buyers, but maybe with integrating with the security channel and the
broader ecosystem overall?
Sid Sijbrandij:
So typically, software is so essential to companies, they are becoming software
companies. So yeah, there's multiple C level execs. And we talk with both like the CTO,
who's responsible for engineering, the CIO, who runs the scalable, secure platform that
complies with all their internal processes, and the CSO, the person who has to do with
security. And if we talk to the CSO, they say, look, I bought all the best point solutions in
the market. I just can't get people to use them. With GitLab, people are able to move and
then get all those scans done. At T-Mobile, they moved 25,000 software projects to
GitLab in two months. And after that, they were running hundreds of thousands of
security scans because it made it so much easier.
Sanjit Singh:
In terms of -- one of the themes on the earnings calls has been sort of GitLab Enterprise.
That kind of dovetails with security, but also the compliance and the sort of the rigorous
requirements that you guys are able to meet. So GitLab Dedicated. Talk about why you
released this offering to market and what has been the adoption to date.
Sid Sijbrandij:
The majority of our revenue is still coming from customers who have a self-managed
installation. Typically, they run that in the cloud. But what's typically important to them
is that they're the only customer in that installation, that way they're more secure. With
GitLab Dedicated, we can offer them the best of both worlds. Still single tenant, but it's
software-as-a-service. So no maintenance for them. We make sure it's reliable. We make
sure it's fast. We make sure it's always up to date. We can get the best of both worlds.
And in Q4, Southwest Airlines became a Dedicated customer.
Sanjit Singh:
Brian, can you frame out the uplift potential to win a customer like Southwest Airlines?
As Sid mentioned, if they have a self-managed deployment and they go to GitLab
Dedicated, what does that ARR uplift look like?
Brian Robins:
Yeah. So basically the way we priced Dedicated is it's you have to be on Ultimate and
you have to be a certain number of licenses, and there's the infrastructure charges on top
of it. I think it's less about the individual customer and more about the addressable market
for more customers with a more complex environment that would like this to get up and
running faster on GitLab.
Sanjit Singh:
So when we think about that, just to dovetail off of your response, I should think about
the self-managed base and potential penetration of GitLab Enterprise within that base as
maybe kind of the first step before they go full on cloud. Is that a decent way to think
about it?
Sid Sijbrandij:
I think it's a way to -- well, we're the only DevOps platform who offers this single tenant
SaaS, and I think the customers will get more value. And if they get more value because
they're always up to date and it's always reliable, it tends to grow. They tend to get more
people involved. They tend to add planning to it and everything else. So it's not so much
that Dedicated itself makes money. It's so much of a better experience for the customer
and the users that we tend to grow seat count within those customers.
Sanjit Singh:
Yeah, makes total sense. Let's talk a little bit about the underlying tech. So you guys are
delivering a lot of different product capabilities. Underpinning all of these products is a
singular data store. Can you talk about architectural decision to have one massive back
end for the platform? What types of data gets housed in the GitLab data store, and what
kind of intelligence and future capabilities will this approach unlock?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. There's other providers who call it a platform, but it's kind of multiple applications.
Then you are still kind of switching between apps. I think us and GitHub are the only true
platforms today where it's a single application, single code base, single data store. And
the big advantage of that is you get a faster cycle time. You don't have to switch
applications. You can do very intelligent things with AI, for example. We wouldn't have
been able to add so many AI functions, the most in the market, if it was across different
applications. So we're very proud. We have the broadest platform, because the more point
solutions our customers can replace, the more they save on licensing, the more they save
on integration costs. The better they can up their compliance, the more efficient they get.
Sanjit Singh:
Yeah, it's a really interesting point because essentially what you're saying, it translates to
product velocity in terms of the breadth of capabilities and your ability to go from one
product --
Sid Sijbrandij:
Exactly. Companies that are becoming software companies, typically the speed at which
they can move is the speed at which they can improve their software. We can go 7x
faster. That's a massive advantage.
Sanjit Singh:
Makes total sense. Let's talk a little bit about go-to-market. And to kick off that part of
the conversation, we obviously saw a bit of a boom coming out of the pandemic, calendar
-- late parts of calendar 2020, 2021, early 2022. What parts of that environment, that sales
playbook, that work back then, what part of that is still valid today? And what parts are
that we have to sort of chunk out because that was just a really special time in the market,
a really frothy time in the market where budgets were plentiful?
Sid Sijbrandij:
I think with us, there's no revolution, it's evolution. We have a new CRO, Chris. He hit
the ground running. One thing that he's doing is he's focusing even more on the largest
customers. Because the bigger companies are, the more complex it is to keep all these
point solutions up in the air, the bigger the benefit of moving to a platform. And we want
to make sure each and every one is successful, not just in the purchase, but in
implementing it and getting -- realizing all the value.
Sanjit Singh:
Makes a lot of sense. Talk a little bit about on the Chris Weber, your new CRO. What
impact has he had on the sales organization? Maybe from an operational perspective,
building muscle, as you talked about, focusing on larger customers. But as sort of the
quarter-to-quarter execution, what role is he going to play in GitLab executing against its
targets?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah, he inherited a great organization. He's doing an amazing job. I think that the
numbers we put in Q4 are an example of that. The biggest focus has been in order to be a
great kind of technical thought partner to our customers, and to make sure that when they
vouch for GitLab and put their job on the line to say, look, we're going to get rid of these
10 point solutions, want to make sure they're successful each and every time. We're a
pure play company. This is what we do. We do one thing and want to do it very well each
and every time.
Sanjit Singh:
Makes sense. Want to go back to the security topic and the go-to-market behind that.
Sometimes when we're trying to build relationships with these security purchase decision
makers, there's an overlay specialist security sales force who may have had experience
with those customers and those CSOs and those SOC teams, if you will. Is that an
approach that you guys have considered? Is there going to be an overlay specialist
security sales force at GitLab, or is it going to be all sales people selling the entire
platform?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah, all of our sales people have to be able to talk both with the engineer and with the
IT leaders and with the CSOs. That doesn't mean we don't have specialists in GitLab.
And only the best person should talk to customers. To start, our chief information
security officer, he's part of our E group. He's on an eco level. And he has a lot of
customer empathy and is talking to lots of CSOs at our customers.
Sanjit Singh:
Probably from an investment perspective, is there a way to think about how much a
security sales motion, does that require more investment versus what we've seen over the
past couple of years when you think about allocating investments?
Sid Sijbrandij:
I think it's really -- that's hard to say. I think if you look at the money companies are
prepared to spend, typically it's higher in security. You can defer from us, Ultimate, more
than half of bookings, 44% of revenue and growing. And the main reason to buy it is
security and compliance. So we're becoming more and more a security company. Even
though we also help with agile planning and deployment and everything else, but security
is such a compelling reason that that's a bigger and bigger part.
Sanjit Singh:
I have one more question on the product and the platform and then we'll go to the
audience to see if they have any questions for the GitLab management team. The simple
question is this. How does the team decide, just given that you have so much product
velocity, how do you decide what features reside in a Premium subscription versus
Ultimate? How do you guys think through that decision?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. We have a model for that we call buyer-based open core. And basically it's -- if an
executive really wants it, it's in Ultimate. For example, an executive wants to prove
compliance to the auditors. If a director wants it, we put it in Premium. If an individual
contributor wants it because it makes their day to day faster, we put it in the free open-
source version to drive adoption.
Sanjit Singh:
That's a really interesting way to think about that. Let's go to the audience. If you just
raise your hand and wait for the microphone, we'll kick off the Q&A. Up here in the
front.
Unidentified Participant:
I wanted to ask about, you talked about the developers, only 25% of their time are writing
code and the other are working on other stuff. We're seeing new models coming with
huge context windows of a million tokens. We're seeing people uploading an entire code
base and the LLM can analyze it. I was wondering, where do you see the new initiatives
in automated testing? And what is GitLab's plan to automate the other area of the stack?
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. These models are getting better. They will be able to get more context. I think
we're in a great position as a platform to host people's code to add that context and to give
it to the model when relevant. And GitLab already has a feature to help you write tests,
and that's going to -- those things will continue to grow, get better, get more automated,
require less human hand holding.
Sanjit Singh:
I think we had a question up front. The microphone's right there.
Unidentified Participant:
Thank you so much for taking my question. I got two question. One is on the potential --
growth potential of the company. So you talk about that we are consolidating many
points. And then can you walk us through the potential of the TAM, because a lot of the
owners are not paying yet, but paying, I don't know, $20, $30 or even $50 a month. It's
not big expenses, right? So how should we think about that in terms of the user and
ARPU? And my second question will be on competition with GitHub. Let's say you go to
the CSO. Then how do you convince them to -- between you, GitLab and GitHub? Thank
you.
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah, thank you. The total market for kind of DevOps tools is estimated to be a $40
billion revenue a year market, and it's growing. So it's a big market. Us and GitHub
together are less than 5% of the market. The whole name of the game is to replace the
point solutions faster, and GitLab today can replace more point solutions than anybody
else.
Another way to kind of size the market is to look at, for example, a go-to-market. You
have a go-to-market organization. They're paying for Salesforce, they're paying for this,
they're paying for that. They're spending a lot more per person than is currently being
spent in the software development market, even though those people are being paid
typically as much money. And I think we can have as big as an impact with software
there. So we feel really good about the size of the market.
We're talking to a CSO and it compares to GitHub, they see we can do a lot of things that
they need and that GitHub can't do. GitHub doesn't have dynamic scanning. GitHub
doesn't have API security. GitHub doesn't have fuzz testing. Even better, we can prove
that they are compliant. With GitLab, they can tag every project, note the security
framework, say what that security framework consists of and prove that. The auditors can
walk in, point to any environment, and they have the reports ready. We're unique in that
capability.
Oh, you asked how we would talk to the CSO. If I talk to the CIO, I bring different points
up. How GitLab's installation is more secure. It scales better. It gives them more ways to
customize. I talk to an engineering leader, I talk about how it's a better user experience
because we replace more point solutions. And you can finally tell the developers they can
deprecate here and they will cheer for him or her. So it's a different talk, depending on
who's listening. Thank you.
Sanjit Singh:
Go back to the audience for Q&A, but I wanted to pick up on his point. When the
generative AI kind of hype cycle hit in full force at the spring of last year, there was an
initial view that with things like GitHub and Copilot, that that would be disruptive to
companies like GitLab. And since then, we've seen a number of companies release their
code advisor, code pilots. You guys have as well.
And so going forward, how does a customer think about, one, first part of the question,
what AI is going to do to other parts of the lifecycle? So beyond code advisors. And
what's going to be the basis of why I choose one platform like a GitLab versus a GitHub
and there's even other players that are trying to do similar things. Like how has AI
changed the basis of competition is the spirit of the question.
Sid Sijbrandij:
Yeah. Great question. Three points I'll make. First one is you need a good code
suggestion functionality. We went generally available with Code Suggestions in
December. It is a competitive offering. The second thing is the complex windows are
increasing. Like the AI can get smarter if you give it the relevant information. The code
hosting platforms, GitHub, GitLab have a natural advantage in making the AI give
smarter suggestions because it's easier for us to give that context.
Third thing is people are rising up. AI is not just writing more code. It's helping the
developers with everything else. It's helping your security, the operations, the planning
people. And they're starting to look at, okay, who can add the most value over the whole
software development lifecycle? Recent Omdia report, we met 37 of the 42 use cases,
more than any other DevOps platform. And that's starting to become a bigger and bigger
thing. So the shine of the headline-y feature is kind of, yeah, everyone's got that. And
now it's about who can add the most value throughout the lifecycle.
Sanjit Singh:
Makes perfect sense. Let's go back to the audience to see if there's any questions for the
management team. Just raise your hand and we'll get the mic to you. No questions. All
right. So let's talk about Enterprise Agile Planning. It's been a theme in a couple of your
last earnings calls. The decision to move into planning obviously has been a huge area of
strength for Atlassian and its Jira offering. I'd love to get a sense of the scale or the
momentum behind customers sort of rethinking the planning piece and bringing it into a
platform like GitLab.
Sid Sijbrandij:
The great thing about planning is that there's a lot of new people involved. So we had a
customer, we talked about it during earnings, they moved go GitLab thousands of people,
but they bought additionally, thousands of extra licenses for their sales people. So for us,
these are kind of net new people getting involved. We needed a new SKU for that. So we
have Enterprise Agile Planning at $15 per user per month paid annually. And that's
because these people are not using any of the other features of GitLab. Agile planning is
included in Ultimate. If you're doing DevSecOps and you need planning, it's part of that.
But these new users coming in, it is very exciting.
We're very, very, very early in this movement. Most customers today are in Jira, and
we're starting to see the first customers. UBS was kind of the first mover in that, and now
we're starting to see all the other ones coming in. But it's early. It's not going to have a
giant effect on our revenue for this year. But we see the potential over time to it's the best
thing for all our customers to bring planning into the platform. So we see a great long-
term potential there.
Sanjit Singh:
Great. Maybe let's wrap up on just the investments required to scale the AI capabilities in
the AI portfolio. Brian, maybe this is a question for you, if not, Sid, feel free to take it.
But as you look at your overall investment philosophy as it relates to AI, to what extent
will your AI investments require significant investments in GPU capacity, and to what
extent will that impact your COGS?
Brian Robins:
Yeah, so when we look at our investments in R&D in general, one thing that's unique
about GitLab versus a lot of other companies, we have single engineering groups. We do
monthly software releases, and so we iterate a lot. And so it's not like we're trying to
make a monolithic system with a whole bunch of people on it, launch it six to nine
months later. And so we get a lot more done a lot quicker than other companies. And so
the investments it takes, we've prioritized because we're working on the full breadth of
the platform, are in security compliance around AI, and that's built into the numbers that
we've given out.
Sanjit Singh:
Awesome. With that, we'll leave it there. Thank you so much, Sid and Brian, for coming
to the TMT conference and giving us an update on the GitLab story. We really appreciate
it.
Sid Sijbrandij:
Thanks for having us.
Brian Robins:
Thank you.
