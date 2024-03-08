GitLab

March 07, 2024

11:55 AM PST

Sid Sijbrandij: Yeah, all of our sales people have to be able to talk both with the engineer and with the

IT leaders and with the CSOs. That doesn't mean we don't have specialists in GitLab.

And only the best person should talk to customers. To start, our chief information

security officer, he's part of our E group. He's on an eco level. And he has a lot of

customer empathy and is talking to lots of CSOs at our customers.

Sanjit Singh: Probably from an investment perspective, is there a way to think about how much a

security sales motion, does that require more investment versus what we've seen over the

past couple of years when you think about allocating investments?

Sid Sijbrandij: I think it's really -- that's hard to say. I think if you look at the money companies are

prepared to spend, typically it's higher in security. You can defer from us, Ultimate, more

than half of bookings, 44% of revenue and growing. And the main reason to buy it is

security and compliance. So we're becoming more and more a security company. Even

though we also help with agile planning and deployment and everything else, but security

is such a compelling reason that that's a bigger and bigger part.

Sanjit Singh: I have one more question on the product and the platform and then we'll go to the

audience to see if they have any questions for the GitLab management team. The simple

question is this. How does the team decide, just given that you have so much product

velocity, how do you decide what features reside in a Premium subscription versus

Ultimate? How do you guys think through that decision?

Sid Sijbrandij: Yeah. We have a model for that we call buyer-based open core. And basically it's -- if an

executive really wants it, it's in Ultimate. For example, an executive wants to prove

compliance to the auditors. If a director wants it, we put it in Premium. If an individual

contributor wants it because it makes their day to day faster, we put it in the free open-

source version to drive adoption.

Sanjit Singh: That's a really interesting way to think about that. Let's go to the audience. If you just

raise your hand and wait for the microphone, we'll kick off the Q&A. Up here in the

front.

Unidentified Participant: I wanted to ask about, you talked about the developers, only 25% of their time are writing

code and the other are working on other stuff. We're seeing new models coming with

huge context windows of a million tokens. We're seeing people uploading an entire code

base and the LLM can analyze it. I was wondering, where do you see the new initiatives

in automated testing? And what is GitLab's plan to automate the other area of the stack?

Sid Sijbrandij: Yeah. These models are getting better. They will be able to get more context. I think

we're in a great position as a platform to host people's code to add that context and to give

it to the model when relevant. And GitLab already has a feature to help you write tests,

and that's going to -- those things will continue to grow, get better, get more automated,

require less human hand holding.

Sanjit Singh: I think we had a question up front. The microphone's right there.

Unidentified Participant: Thank you so much for taking my question. I got two question. One is on the potential --

growth potential of the company. So you talk about that we are consolidating many

points. And then can you walk us through the potential of the TAM, because a lot of the

owners are not paying yet, but paying, I don't know, $20, $30 or even $50 a month. It's

not big expenses, right? So how should we think about that in terms of the user and