Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GitLab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTLB   US37637K1088

GITLAB INC.

(GTLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:14 2023-06-06 pm EDT
46.44 USD   +31.19%
02:57pGitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product
RE
02:02pTop Midday Gainers
MT
11:02aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on GitLab to $70 From $65 After Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Q1 Results, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product

06/06/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Artificial Intelligence words

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of GitLab Inc jumped more than 35% on Tuesday after the software development platform announced plans to launch a revenue-boosting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product.

GitLab, widely used by software developers for coding work, will add a "ModelOps" feature to its main "DevSecOps" platform with new capabilities including code writing suggestions. The product is expected to be launched this year at $9 per month, GitLab said late Monday.

"The product ... has the potential to be a healthy growth driver in FY25," Bank of America analysts led by Koji Ikeda said in an investor note.

GitLab's stock rose as much as 35.4%, its biggest one-day percentage jump since the company went public in 2021. It was up 31.8% at $46.66 at mid-afternoon.

GitLab said on Monday its first-quarter revenue jumped 45% to $126.9 million, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate and the company's earlier forecasts. Multiple analysts raised their price targets for GitLab's stock on the news.

Eighteen analysts on average recommended buying GitLab shares, and set a median price target of $53.50, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Lance Tupper and Richard Chang)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.94% 29.11 Delayed Quote.-13.32%
GITLAB INC. 32.66% 46.871 Delayed Quote.-22.10%
All news about GITLAB INC.
02:57pGitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product
RE
02:02pTop Midday Gainers
MT
11:02aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on GitLab to $70 From $65 After Better-Than-Expected ..
MT
10:51aKeyBanc Raises Price Target on GitLab to $50 From $39, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:43aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on GitLab to $70 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:01aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on GitLab to $52 From $50, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
10:01aScotiabank Adjusts Price Target on GitLab to $50 From $36, Keeps Sector Outperform Rati..
MT
09:52aUBS Adjusts GitLab Price Target to $50 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:35aDA Davidson Adjusts GitLab's Price Target to $45 From $30, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:33aTruist Adjusts GitLab's Price Target to $60 From $50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GITLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 543 M - -
Net income 2024 -170 M - -
Net cash 2024 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -32,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 5 415 M 5 415 M -
EV / Sales 2024 9,41x
EV / Sales 2025 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 170
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart GITLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
GitLab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GITLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,40 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sytse Sid Sijbrandij Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian G. Robins Chief Financial Officer
Christine Lee Director-Operations & Strategy
Susan Leland Bostrom Independent Director
Matthew Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GITLAB INC.-22.10%5 415
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer