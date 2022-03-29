VegTech™ Invest Launches the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index

Calculated and Distributed by Morningstar Indexes, the Index Defines and Leads a New Global Investment Category in Capital Markets

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VegTech™ Invest, advisor to the active VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSE: EATV), launches the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index (Ticker EATVI) with calculation and distribution services provided by Morningstar Indexes.

VegTech™ Invest is the first-to-market with a non-tracking, active ETF and an Index that defines and leads this new global investment category: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The index serves as a benchmark for the emerging sector.

Impact Investing in Alternative Proteins

The VegTech™ Index focuses on large-, mid- and small-cap companies building a more efficient, cruelty-free and eco-friendly food supply chain through disruptive technologies and innovation. It offers exposure to companies that are innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal free products for sustainable consumption, including alternative proteins. These companies produce consumer packaged goods, ingredients, biotechnology, agtech, scientific services and other innovations.

"VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index represents an underweighted sector of the capital markets that has experienced surprisingly high revenue growth over the last several years. Few in the financial world are taking note of the long-term impact of this sector.

"With this index, we are providing a benchmark for the capital markets to be used in understanding the growth of plant-based innovation and alternative proteins, and the inherent investment opportunity therein," say Index Classification Committee member and EATV Fund Manager, Dr. Sasha Goodman. "We are proud to launch this new index supported by the global calculation and distribution capabilities of Morningstar Indexes."

The VegTech™ Index is listed on Bloomberg, Morningstar, and others. Those interested in licensing the index can contact info@VegTechInvest.com.

Be a Part of the Solution with the VegTech™ Active ETF (NYSE: EATV):

VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) launched on the New York Stock Exchange on December 28, 2021 and is a global fund of 40 publicly traded plant-based innovation companies.

The VegTech™ ETF (EATV) includes companies innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to produce animal-free products for sustainable consumption. VegTech™ Invest advisors Elysabeth Alfano and Sasha Goodman believe these companies positively impact climate change and solve some of the world's most pressing problems such as food security, deforestation, animal cruelty and growing public health concerns.

EATV's top ten holdings are Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), E.L.F. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI), Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), Givaudan (SS: GIVN), National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ), and Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO).

First To Market at a Critical Time

Interest in sustainability and planetary health is on the rise, and plant-based consumption and plant-based investing are expected to continue to grow.

In an October 13, 2021 commentary, Innova Market Insights' Global Insights Director Lu Ann Williams noted, "One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is that the health of the planet is now the top concern of consumers. Personal health has been the big concern for the past few years, but consumers now tell us that this has been surpassed by global issues."

"We are proud to be the first to market with a non-tracking, active ETF (EATV) and an industry benchmark index (EATVI) that are laser focused on plant-based innovation and alternative proteins, including fermented proteins and cultivated meat. These advancements are shifting our food and materials supply systems to be animal-free and sustainable. It's now or never," says Elysabeth Alfano.

VegTech™ Invest

VegTech™ Invest™ advises the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, (EATV.) EATV invests in companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption. The ETF provides exposure to the growing plant-based trend.

The firm is also the provider, along with Morningstar, of the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, a global benchmark that defines and leads the disruptive plant-based innovation and alternative protein investment sector in the public markets.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. It may be obtained by calling 1-424-237-8393, emailing info@vegtechinvest.com or visiting EATV.VegTechInvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Foreign securities may be more volatile and less liquid than domestic (U.S.) securities, which could affect the Fund's investments.

Stocks of companies with small and mid-market capitalizations involve a higher degree of risk than investments in the broad-based equities market.

The fund is non-diversified and may hold large positions in a small number of securities. A price change in any one of those securities may have a greater impact on the fund's share price than if it were diversified.

The Fund is newly organized and has limited operating history to judge.

