Givaudan SA is one of the world's leading producers of flavors and perfumes. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - flavors (53.7%): for producing salted side dishes prepared dishes, snacks, soups and sauces, meat and poultry), beverages (fruit juices, instant beverages), sweet goods, and dairy products; - perfumes (46.3%): intended to the production of cosmetic products and of consumer products (cleaning and maintenance products, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group had 166 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (1.1%), Europe (27.3%), North America (26.4%), Asia/Pacific (24.9%), Latin America (11.8%), Middle East and Africa (8.5%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals