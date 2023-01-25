Advanced search
    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48:19 2023-01-25 am EST
2892.00 CHF   -1.30%
04:39aGIVAUDAN AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:38aGIVAUDAN AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:38aGIVAUDAN AG : Sell rating from UBS
MD
GIVAUDAN AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

01/25/2023 | 04:39am EST
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at CHF 2840.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 152 M 7 750 M 7 750 M
Net income 2022 824 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2022 4 382 M 4 748 M 4 748 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 27 035 M 29 295 M 29 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 815
Free-Float 82,9%
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2 930,00 CHF
Average target price 3 116,06 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles Andrier Global Head-Fine Fragrances
Tom Hallam Controller
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Independent Non-Executive Director
Werner J. Bauer Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIVAUDAN SA3.42%29 295
ECOLAB INC.5.57%43 770
SIKA AG17.14%43 254
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION22.01%30 997
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG8.07%17 145
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.9.24%15 792