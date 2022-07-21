Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Financial Summary

in millions of Swiss francs except earnings per share data
2022
2021
Sales
3,652
3,373
Gross profit
1,459
1,480
as % of sales
40.0%
43.9%
EBITDA a
816
809
as % of sales
22.4%
24.0%
Operating income
631
613
as % of sales
17.3%
18.2%
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
440
481
as % of sales
12.1%
14.3%
Earnings per share - basic (CHF)
47.74
52.19
Earnings per share - diluted (CHF)
47.52
51.78
Operating cash flow
131
415
as % of sales
3.6%
12.3%
Free cash flow b
(147)
186
as % of sales
(4.0%)
5.5%
EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
Free Cash Flow refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.
Key figures
GROUP
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Sales to third parties
3,652
3,373
EBITDA a
816
809
as % of sales
22.4%
24.0%
One off items
(4)
(8)
Comparable EBITDA
820
817
as % of sales
22.5%
24.2%
Operating income
631
613
as % of sales
17.3%
18.2%
TASTE & WELLBEING
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Sales to third parties
2,006
1,809
EBITDA a
454
434
as % of sales
22.6%
24.0%
One off items
(1)
(5)
Comparable EBITDA
455
439
as % of sales
22.7%
24.3%
Operating income
340
312
as % of sales
16.9%
17.3%
FRAGRANCE & BEAUTY
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Sales to third parties
1,646
1,564
EBITDA a
362
375
as % of sales
22.0%
24.0%
One off items
(3)
(3)
Comparable EBITDA
365
378
as % of sales
22.2%
24.2%
Operating income
291
301
as % of sales
17.7%
19.2%
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs, except for earnings per share data
2022
2021
Sales
3,652
3,373
Cost of sales
(2,193)
(1,893)
Gross profit
1,459
1,480
as % of sales
40.0%
43.9%
Selling, marketing and distribution expenses
(450)
(453)
Research and product development expenses
(268)
(277)
Administration expenses
(102)
(116)
Share of results of joint ventures and associates
11
2
Other operating income
16
12
Other operating expense
(35)
(35)
Operating income
631
613
as % of sales
17.3%
18.2%
Financing costs
(48)
(46)
Other financial income (expense), net
(71)
(1)
Income before taxes
512
566
Income taxes
(72)
(85)
Income for the period
440
481
Attribution
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
440
481
as % of sales
12.1%
14.3%
Earnings per share − basic (CHF)
47.74
52.19
Earnings per share − diluted (CHF)
47.52
51.78
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Income for the period
440
481
Items that may be reclassified to the income statement
Cash flow hedges
Movement in fair value, net
181
55
Gains (losses) removed from equity and recognised in the consolidated income
5
4
statement
Movement on income tax
(14)
(5)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
Movement in fair value arising on hedging instruments of the net assets in foreign
25
(42)
operations
Change in currency translation
(58)
224
Movement on income tax
(3)
2
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Defined benefit pension plans
Remeasurement gains (losses) of post employment benefit obligations
157
124
Movement on income tax
(25)
(18)
Other comprehensive income for the period
268
344
Total comprehensive income for the period
708
825
Attribution
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent
708
825
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
310
274
Derivative financial instruments
28
16
Financial assets at fair value through income statement
13
4
Accounts receivable - trade
1,683
1,464
Inventories
1,585
1,380
Current tax assets
77
57
Prepayments
95
65
Other current assets
151
147
Current assets
3,942
3,407
Derivative financial instruments
131
37
Property, plant and equipment
2,307
2,301
Intangible assets
4,796
4,857
Deferred tax assets
124
182
Post-employment benefit plan assets
46
69
Financial assets at fair value through income statement
281
297
Interests in joint ventures and investments in associates
57
37
Other non-current assets
230
247
Non-current assets
7,972
8,027
Total assets
11,914
11,434
30 June
31 December
in millions of Swiss francs
2022
2021
Liabilities and equity
Short-term debt
1,140
429
Derivative financial instruments
95
37
Accounts payable - trade and others
960
1,008
Accrued payroll & payroll taxes
149
235
Current tax liabilities
139
188
Financial liability - own equity instruments
122
148
Provisions
9
13
Other current liabilities
258
264
Current liabilities
2,872
2,322
Derivative financial instruments
17
61
Long-term debt
4,299
4,244
Provisions
82
83
Post-employment benefit plan liabilities
201
371
Deferred tax liabilities
309
285
Other non-current liabilities
113
127
Non-current liabilities
5,021
5,171
Total liabilities
7,893
7,493
Share capital
92
92
Retained earnings and reserves
6,198
6,365
Own equity instruments
(225)
(211)
Other components of equity
(2,049)
(2,317)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,016
3,929
Non-controlling interests
5
12
Total equity
4,021
3,941
Total liabilities and equity
11,914
11,434
