Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 31 December

in millions of Swiss francs 2022 2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents 310 274

Derivative financial instruments 28 16

Financial assets at fair value through income statement 13 4

Accounts receivable - trade 1,683 1,464

Inventories 1,585 1,380

Current tax assets 77 57

Prepayments 95 65

Other current assets 151 147

Current assets 3,942 3,407

Derivative financial instruments 131 37

Property, plant and equipment 2,307 2,301

Intangible assets 4,796 4,857

Deferred tax assets 124 182

Post-employment benefit plan assets 46 69

Financial assets at fair value through income statement 281 297

Interests in joint ventures and investments in associates 57 37

Other non-current assets 230 247

Non-current assets 7,972 8,027