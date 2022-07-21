Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Report

Solid business performance in a challenging environment
Creating for happier, healthier lives,
with love for nature.
Let's imagine together.
Givaudan is committed to driving purpose-led,long-term growth by increasing our positive
impact on nature and improving people's health and happiness.
Table of contents
At a glance
03
2025 Strategy
05
Business performance - Group
06
Half Year Financial Report
09
First half of 2022
KEY FIGURES
For the six months ended 30 June, in millions of Swiss francs, except for
2022
2021
Percentage
earnings per share data
change
Group sales
3,652
3,373
8.3%
Fragrance & Beauty sales
1,646
1,564
5.3%
Taste & Wellbeing sales
2,006
1,809
10.9%
Like-for-like sales growth
6.2%
7.9%
Gross profit
1,459
1,480
(1.4%)
as % of sales
40.0%
43.9%
EBITDA a
816
809
0.9%
as % of sales
22.4%
24.0%
Operating income
631
613
2.9%
as % of sales
17.3%
18.2%
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
440
481
(8.4%)
as % of sales
12.1%
14.3%
Operating cash flow
131
415
(68.4%)
as % of sales
3.6%
12.3%
Free cash flow
(147)
186
(179.0%)
as % of sales
(4.0%)
5.5%
Earnings per share − basic (CHF)
47.74
52.19
(8.5%)
EBITDA defined as Earnings before interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
SALES PERFORMANCE FROM JANUARY TO JUNE
2021
like-for-like
2022
Change %
Acquisition
2022
Change %
on
Currency
Sales as
develop-
Sales
like-for-like
impact
Sales as
in Swiss
in millions of Swiss francs
reported
ment like-for-like
basis
(net)
effects
reported
francs
Group
3,373
211
3,584
6.2%
92
(24)
3,652
8.3%
- Fragrance & Beauty
1,564
74
1,638
4.7%
21
(13)
1,646
5.3%
- Taste & Wellbeing
1,809
137
1,946
7.6%
71
(11)
2,006
10.9%
SALES EVOLUTION BY MARKET - JANUARY TO JUNE
2021
like-for-like
2022
Change %
Acquisition
2022
Change %
on
Currency
Sales as
develop-
Sales
like-for-like
impact
Sales as
in Swiss
in millions of Swiss francs
reported
ment like-for-like
basis
(net)
effects
reported
francs
Mature markets
1,938
105
2,043
5.4%
63
(30)
2,076
7.1%
High growth markets
1,435
106
1,541
7.4%
29
6
1,576
9.8%
SALES EVOLUTION BY REGION - JANUARY TO JUNE
2021
2022
Change %
Change %
in millions of Swiss francs
on like-for-like basis
in Swiss francs
LATAM
365
420
9.0%
15.3%
APAC
851
883
2.7%
3.7%
NOAM
924
984
(1.5%)
6.4%
EAME
1,233
1,365
13.7%
10.7%
Note: Like-for-like (LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
Sales
CHF 3,652
million
Up 6.2% on a like-for-like
basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs
At a glance
Good business momentum
Performance summary
Good sales
Net income
Comparable
Free cash flow
CHF
EBITDA margin
- 4.0%
performance across the
portfolio and markets,
million 440
22.5%
despite strong prior year
of sales
comparables
compared to
Driven by higher working
24.2% in 2021
capital requirements &
investments
"We are very pleased with our solid performance in the first half of 2022, despite the challenging environment that we are continuing to operate in. I am proud of the way in which we have again demonstrated the resilience of our business and our strong focus on supporting the growth of our customers around the world."
Gilles Andrier, CEO
First
sustainable-
linked
financing event
with renewal of the Group Committed Credit Facility
Our 2025 ambition
Delivering sustainable value creation
for all stakeholders
2025 Strategy
Committed to Growth, with Purpose
Performance commitments
Creations
We create inspiring solutions for happier, healthier lives
People
We nurture a place where we all love to be and grow
Nature
We show our love for nature through impactful actions
Communities
We bring benefits to all communities that work with us
Sales growth Free cash flow Purpose commitments
4.0%
>12 %
linked
5.0 %
Purpose
to
of sales
targets
2021 - 2025
2021 - 2025
2021 - 2025
Average Like for Like1
Average FCF2
Progress towards all
Sales Growth
as % of sales
published purpose target
Excellence, Innovation and Simplicity
in everything we do
Like-for-like(LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year,
(b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to
12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.
