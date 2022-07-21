Log in
    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
3335.00 CHF   +0.18%
GIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Report
PU
GIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Financial Summary
PU
GIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Report

07/21/2022 | 12:34am EDT
2022 Half Year Report

Solid business performance in a challenging environment

Creating for happier, healthier lives,

with love for nature.

Let's imagine together.

Givaudan is committed to driving purpose-led,long-term growth by increasing our positive

impact on nature and improving people's health and happiness.

Table of contents

At a glance

03

2025 Strategy

05

Business performance - Group

06

Half Year Financial Report

09

At a glance

First half of 2022

KEY FIGURES

For the six months ended 30 June, in millions of Swiss francs, except for

2022

2021

Percentage

earnings per share data

change

Group sales

3,652

3,373

8.3%

Fragrance & Beauty sales

1,646

1,564

5.3%

Taste & Wellbeing sales

2,006

1,809

10.9%

Like-for-like sales growth

6.2%

7.9%

Gross profit

1,459

1,480

(1.4%)

as % of sales

40.0%

43.9%

EBITDA a

816

809

0.9%

as % of sales

22.4%

24.0%

Operating income

631

613

2.9%

as % of sales

17.3%

18.2%

Income attributable to equity holders of the parent

440

481

(8.4%)

as % of sales

12.1%

14.3%

Operating cash flow

131

415

(68.4%)

as % of sales

3.6%

12.3%

Free cash flow

(147)

186

(179.0%)

as % of sales

(4.0%)

5.5%

Earnings per share − basic (CHF)

47.74

52.19

(8.5%)

  1. EBITDA defined as Earnings before interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.

SALES PERFORMANCE FROM JANUARY TO JUNE

2021

like-for-like

2022

Change %

Acquisition

2022

Change %

on

Currency

Sales as

develop-

Sales

like-for-like

impact

Sales as

in Swiss

in millions of Swiss francs

reported

ment like-for-like

basis

(net)

effects

reported

francs

Group

3,373

211

3,584

6.2%

92

(24)

3,652

8.3%

- Fragrance & Beauty

1,564

74

1,638

4.7%

21

(13)

1,646

5.3%

- Taste & Wellbeing

1,809

137

1,946

7.6%

71

(11)

2,006

10.9%

SALES EVOLUTION BY MARKET - JANUARY TO JUNE

2021

like-for-like

2022

Change %

Acquisition

2022

Change %

on

Currency

Sales as

develop-

Sales

like-for-like

impact

Sales as

in Swiss

in millions of Swiss francs

reported

ment like-for-like

basis

(net)

effects

reported

francs

Mature markets

1,938

105

2,043

5.4%

63

(30)

2,076

7.1%

High growth markets

1,435

106

1,541

7.4%

29

6

1,576

9.8%

SALES EVOLUTION BY REGION - JANUARY TO JUNE

2021

2022

Change %

Change %

in millions of Swiss francs

on like-for-like basis

in Swiss francs

LATAM

365

420

9.0%

15.3%

APAC

851

883

2.7%

3.7%

NOAM

924

984

(1.5%)

6.4%

EAME

1,233

1,365

13.7%

10.7%

Note: Like-for-like (LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.

Givaudan - 2022 Half Year Report  3

Sales

CHF 3,652

million

Up 6.2% on a like-for-like

basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs

At a glance

Good business momentum

Performance summary

Good sales

Net income

Comparable

Free cash flow

CHF

EBITDA margin

- 4.0%

performance across the

portfolio and markets,

million 440

22.5%

despite strong prior year

of sales

comparables

compared to

Driven by higher working

24.2% in 2021

capital requirements &

investments

"We are very pleased with our solid performance in the first half of 2022, despite the challenging environment that we are continuing to operate in. I am proud of the way in which we have again demonstrated the resilience of our business and our strong focus on supporting the growth of our customers around the world."

Gilles Andrier, CEO

First

sustainable-

linked

financing event

with renewal of the Group Committed Credit Facility

Givaudan - 2022 Half Year Report  4

Our 2025 ambition

Delivering sustainable value creation

for all stakeholders

2025 Strategy

Committed to Growth, with Purpose

Performance commitments

Creations

We create inspiring solutions for happier, healthier lives

People

We nurture a place where we all love to be and grow

TH

PO

D

E

RT

N

F

A

O

P

L

I

E

O

X

F

Growing

O

together with

H

U

C

C

S

our customers

A

D

E

S

R

E

R

M

R

E

M

A

O

E

T

K

S

T

S

U

T

C

R

D

A

N

T

E

E

GI

X

E

S

E

T

Nature

We show our love for nature through impactful actions

Communities

We bring benefits to all communities that work with us

Sales growth Free cash flow Purpose commitments

4.0%

>12 %

linked

5.0 %

Purpose

to

of sales

targets

2021 - 2025

2021 - 2025

2021 - 2025

Average Like for Like1

Average FCF2

Progress towards all

Sales Growth

as % of sales

published purpose target

Excellence, Innovation and Simplicity

in everything we do

  1. Like-for-like(LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year,
    (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to
    12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
  2. Free Cash Flow (FCF) refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.

Givaudan - 2022 Half Year Report  5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
