Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

2022 Half year results

Performance highlights

Sales of CHF 3,652 million, up 6.2% on a like-for-like* basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs

Good sales performance across the portfolio and markets, despite strong prior year comparables

Balanced growth between mature markets, up 5.4%, and high growth markets with 7.4%

Well on track with pricing actions to compensate for higher input costs

Comparable EBITDA of CHF 820 million, a margin of 22.5% compared to 24.2% in 2021