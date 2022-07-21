Log in
GIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
12:34aGIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Financial Summary
PU
12:34aGIVAUDAN : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

07/21/2022
JULY 2022

2022 Half year results

Solid performance in a challenging environment

Gilles Andrier

Chief Executive Officer

Sales performance

2022 Half year results

Performance highlights

  • Sales of CHF 3,652 million, up 6.2% on a like-for-like* basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs
  • Good sales performance across the portfolio and markets, despite strong prior year comparables
  • Balanced growth between mature markets, up 5.4%, and high growth markets with 7.4%
  • Well on track with pricing actions to compensate for higher input costs
  • Comparable EBITDA of CHF 820 million, a margin of 22.5% compared to 24.2% in 2021
  • Free cash flow of -147 million, or -4.0% of sales, driven by higher working capital requirements and investments

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

Investor conference call - 2022 Half year results

4

Half year sales performance

Good growth in both divisions

In CHF million

3,373

3,652

HY 2021

HY 2022

1,564

1,646

1,809

2,006

Group

Fragrance & Beauty

Taste & Wellbeing

6.2%

4.7%

7.6%

% 2022 growth on LFL* basis

8.3%

5.3%

10.9%

% 2022 growth in CHF

7.9%

10.1%

6.1%

% 2021 growth on LFL* basis

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

Investor conference call - 2022 Half year results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
