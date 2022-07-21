|
Givaudan : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
JULY 2022
2022 Half year results
Solid performance in a challenging environment
Chief Executive Officer
Sales performance
2022 Half year results
Performance highlights
-
Sales of CHF 3,652 million, up 6.2% on a like-for-like* basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs
-
Good sales performance across the portfolio and markets, despite strong prior year comparables
-
Balanced growth between mature markets, up 5.4%, and high growth markets with 7.4%
-
Well on track with pricing actions to compensate for higher input costs
-
Comparable EBITDA of CHF 820 million, a margin of 22.5% compared to 24.2% in 2021
-
Free cash flow of -147 million, or -4.0% of sales, driven by higher working capital requirements and investments
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
|
Investor conference call - 2022 Half year results
|
4
Half year sales performance
Good growth in both divisions
|
In CHF million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,373
|
3,652
|
|
|
HY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HY 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
Fragrance & Beauty
|
Taste & Wellbeing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
4.7%
|
7.6%
|
|
% 2022 growth on LFL* basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.3%
|
5.3%
|
10.9%
|
|
% 2022 growth in CHF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.9%
|
10.1%
|
6.1%
|
|
% 2021 growth on LFL* basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
|
Investor conference call - 2022 Half year results
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
