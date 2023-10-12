Company news

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Geneva, 12 October 2023

2023 Nine month sales

Sustained sales growth

"We are pleased with our sustained sales growth, with particularly strong performance in Fine

Fragrances, high growth markets and Europe. We continue to have a strong focus on innovation to support the unique differentiation that we bring to support the growth of our customers, whilst at the same time delivering on our performance improvement plan objectives. I am very proud of the ongoing commitment of the entire Givaudan organisation in what remains to be challenging times." Gilles Andrier, CEO

Sales performance

In the first nine months of 2023 Givaudan recorded sales of CHF 5,265 million, an increase of 2.9% on a like-for-like1 (LFL) basis and a decrease of 3.5% in Swiss francs.

In an operating environment which continues to be challenging in some key markets and segments, Givaudan sustained good business momentum whilst maintaining its product pipeline, operations and global supply chain at a high level.

With sustained higher input costs in 2023, the Company continues to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 2,511 million, an increase of 6.4% LFL1and an increase of 0.9% in Swiss francs, against a comparable growth of 5.8% in 2022.

On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 13.7% LFL against a high prior year comparable growth of 14.8%, Consumer Products sales increased by 5.2% LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 1.9% LFL.

The good growth was driven by the continued strong performance of Fine Fragrances with sustained high levels of new business, as well as the impact of pricing actions implemented in all businesses.

