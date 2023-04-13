Givaudan : 2023 First quarter sales

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR.
"Our solid Q1 sales once again demonstrate the importance of the balance that Givaudan has across the different business segments, geographies and client groups. We have also demonstrated our continued focus and innovation programmes which allow our customers to bring great products to the market."
Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer
Sales performance
In the first three months of 2023 Givaudan recorded sales of CHF 1,773 million, an increase of 3.6% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis and a decrease of 0.4% in Swiss francs.
Givaudan started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level, despite the challenging external environment continuing to affect some parts of the business.
With sustained higher input costs in 2023, the Company is continuing to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs.
Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 837 million, an increase of 6.8% LFL1 and an increase of 3.3% in Swiss francs.
On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 20.9% LFL against a high prior year comparable growth of 17.4%, Consumer Products sales increased by 3.0% LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 5.1% LFL.
The sales growth was driven by the volume increases in Fine Fragrance with sustained high levels of new business. In addition, pricing actions were implemented in all business units. The growth was achieved across all customer groups with particularly strong performance in the high growth markets.
Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 936 million, an increase of 1.0% LFL1 and a decrease of 3.5% in Swiss francs.
On a regional basis, the sales performance was driven by Europe, which increased by 6.7% LFL, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East sales which increased by 23.4% and Latin America, where sales increased by 10.9% LFL. Sales in North America declined by 10.7% LFL and Asia Pacific declined by 3.8%. Pricing actions were implemented in all regions.
From a segment perspective Snacks, Beverages, and Sweet Goods all contributed to the growth.
Our mid and long term ambitions
Our 2025 strategy, 'Committed to Growth, with Purpose', is our intention to deliver growth in partnership with our customers, through creating inspiring products for happier, healthier lives and having a positive impact on nature, people and communities.
Ambitious targets are an integral part of this strategy, with the Company aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow2 of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle. In addition, we aim to deliver on key non-financial targets around sustainability, diversity and safety, linked to Givaudan's purpose.
Our bold and ambitious long-term purpose goals are defined in four domains: creations, nature, people and communities. Our ambitions include doubling our business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030.
Key Tables
Sales performance January to March
Sales January to March - Fragrance & Beauty
|
In millions of Swiss francs
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
Change %
|
|
|
2023
|
Change %
|
Sales as
reported
|
LFL
development1
|
Sales
LFL1
|
LFL basis1
|
Acquisition
impact (net)
|
Currency
effects
|
Sales as
reported
|
In Swiss
francs
|
Group
|
1,780
|
64
|
1,844
|
3.6%
|
|
-71
|
1,773
|
-0.4%
|
Fragrance
& Beauty
|
810
|
55
|
865
|
6.8%
|
|
-28
|
837
|
3.3%
|
Taste & Wellbeing
|
970
|
9
|
979
|
1.0%
|
|
-43
|
936
|
-3.5%
Sales January to March - Taste & Wellbeing
|
In millions of Swiss francs
|
2022
Sales growth LFL1
|
2023
Sales growth LFL1
|
Fine Fragrances
|
17.4%
|
20.9%
|
Consumer Products
|
- 2.3%
|
3.0%
|
Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty
|
8.2%
|
5.1%
Sales evolution by market - January to March
|
In millions of Swiss francs
|
2022
Sales growth LFL1
|
2023
Sales growth LFL1
|
Europe
|
12.9%
|
6.7%
|
South Asia, Middle East and Africa
|
10.9%
|
23.4%
|
North America
|
0.5%
|
-10.7%
|
Latin America
|
14.4%
|
10.9%
|
Asia Pacific
|
2.4%
|
-3.8%
Sales evolution by region - January to March
|
In millions of Swiss francs
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
Change %
|
|
|
2023
|
Change %
|
Sales as
reported
|
LFL
development1
|
Sales
LFL1
|
LFL basis1
|
Acquisition
impact (net)
|
Currency
effects
|
Sales as
reported
|
In Swiss
francs
|
High growth markets
|
752
|
72
|
824
|
9.7%
|
|
-48
|
776
|
3.3%
|
Mature markets
|
1,028
|
-8
|
1,020
|
-0.8%
|
|
-23
|
997
|
-3.2%
|
In millions of Swiss francs
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change %
|
Change %
|
Sales as reported
|
Sales as reported
|
On LFL basis1
|
In Swiss francs
|
Latin America
|
206
|
197
|
10.9%
|
4.4%
|
Asia Pacific
|
422
|
424
|
4.9%
|
-0.5%
|
North America
|
432
|
476
|
-9.5%
|
-9.3%
|
Europe, Africa, Middle East
|
713
|
683
|
9.9%
|
4.4%
Notes:
-
LFL (Like-for-like) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
-
Free Cash Flow (FCF) refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.