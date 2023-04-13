Givaudan : 2023 First quarter sales

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR.

"Our solid Q1 sales once again demonstrate the importance of the balance that Givaudan has across the different business segments, geographies and client groups. We have also demonstrated our continued focus and innovation programmes which allow our customers to bring great products to the market."

Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer

In the first three months of 2023 Givaudan recorded sales of CHF 1,773 million, an increase of 3.6% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis and a decrease of 0.4% in Swiss francs.

Givaudan started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level, despite the challenging external environment continuing to affect some parts of the business.

With sustained higher input costs in 2023, the Company is continuing to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 837 million, an increase of 6.8% LFL1 and an increase of 3.3% in Swiss francs.

On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 20.9% LFL against a high prior year comparable growth of 17.4%, Consumer Products sales increased by 3.0% LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 5.1% LFL.

The sales growth was driven by the volume increases in Fine Fragrance with sustained high levels of new business. In addition, pricing actions were implemented in all business units. The growth was achieved across all customer groups with particularly strong performance in the high growth markets.

Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 936 million, an increase of 1.0% LFL1 and a decrease of 3.5% in Swiss francs.

On a regional basis, the sales performance was driven by Europe, which increased by 6.7% LFL, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East sales which increased by 23.4% and Latin America, where sales increased by 10.9% LFL. Sales in North America declined by 10.7% LFL and Asia Pacific declined by 3.8%. Pricing actions were implemented in all regions.

From a segment perspective Snacks, Beverages, and Sweet Goods all contributed to the growth.

Our 2025 strategy, 'Committed to Growth, with Purpose', is our intention to deliver growth in partnership with our customers, through creating inspiring products for happier, healthier lives and having a positive impact on nature, people and communities.

Ambitious targets are an integral part of this strategy, with the Company aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow2 of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle. In addition, we aim to deliver on key non-financial targets around sustainability, diversity and safety, linked to Givaudan's purpose.

Our bold and ambitious long-term purpose goals are defined in four domains: creations, nature, people and communities. Our ambitions include doubling our business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030.

In millions of Swiss francs 2022 2023 Change % 2023 Change % Sales as reported LFL development1 Sales LFL1 LFL basis1 Acquisition impact (net) Currency effects Sales as reported In Swiss francs Group 1,780 64 1,844 3.6% -71 1,773 -0.4% Fragrance & Beauty 810 55 865 6.8% -28 837 3.3% Taste & Wellbeing 970 9 979 1.0% -43 936 -3.5%

In millions of Swiss francs 2022 Sales growth LFL1 2023 Sales growth LFL1 Fine Fragrances 17.4% 20.9% Consumer Products - 2.3% 3.0% Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty 8.2% 5.1%

In millions of Swiss francs 2022 Sales growth LFL1 2023 Sales growth LFL1 Europe 12.9% 6.7% South Asia, Middle East and Africa 10.9% 23.4% North America 0.5% -10.7% Latin America 14.4% 10.9% Asia Pacific 2.4% -3.8%

In millions of Swiss francs 2022 2023 Change % 2023 Change % Sales as reported LFL development1 Sales LFL1 LFL basis1 Acquisition impact (net) Currency effects Sales as reported In Swiss francs High growth markets 752 72 824 9.7% -48 776 3.3% Mature markets 1,028 -8 1,020 -0.8% -23 997 -3.2%

In millions of Swiss francs 2023 2022 Change % Change % Sales as reported Sales as reported On LFL basis1 In Swiss francs Latin America 206 197 10.9% 4.4% Asia Pacific 422 424 4.9% -0.5% North America 432 476 -9.5% -9.3% Europe, Africa, Middle East 713 683 9.9% 4.4%

