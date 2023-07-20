Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
- Sales of CHF 3,535 million, an increase of 2.4% on a like-for-like1 basis and a decrease of 3.2% in Swiss francs
- Sales performance demonstrates the global strength of Givaudan's business, with excellent growth in Fine Fragrances, high growth markets and Europe
- Comparable EBITDA3 of CHF 803 million, a margin of 22.7% compared to 22.5% in 2022
- Net income of CHF 449 million, an increase of 9.0%, when measured in local currency terms
- Free cash flow4 of 2.9% of sales or CHF 104 million, an improvement of CHF 251 million over 2022
- Performance improvement initiatives are well on track with first results already delivered
- Rated 'A' by CDP: Givaudan has once again been recognised for its global leadership in engaging its supply chain on climate as part of CDP's latest Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard
"We are pleased with our solid performance in the first half of 2023, with particularly strong performance in Fine Fragrances, high growth markets and Europe. In an environment where we are still facing ongoing challenges in some key markets and business segments, I am very happy with our delivery against our performance improvement plan objectives, as well as our continued strong focus on supporting the growth of our customers around the world."
Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer
Givaudan Group sales for the first six months of the year were CHF 3,535 million, an increase of 2.4% on a like-for-like1 (LFL) basis and a decrease of 3.2% in Swiss francs.
In an operating environment which continues to be challenging in some key markets and segments, Givaudan sustained good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and supply chain at a high level. The solid growth was achieved across product segments and geographies, with the high growth markets growing at 8.9% and the mature markets declining by 2.6% LFL.
With sustained higher input costs in 2023, the Company continues to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs.
Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 1,672 million, an increase of 6.4% LFL1 and 1.6% in Swiss francs. The good growth was driven by the strong performance of Fine Fragrances with sustained high levels of new business, as well as the impact of price increases across all businesses.
On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 16.2% LFL against a high prior year comparable growth of 17.9%, Consumer Products sales increased by 3.7% LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 4.4% LFL.
Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 1,863 million, a decrease of 0.9% LFL1 and a decrease of 7.1% in Swiss francs.
On a regional basis, sales in Asia Pacific decreased by 5.0% LFL; in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, sales increased by 19.1% LFL; in Europe, sales increased by 3.6% LFL; in North America sales decreased by 11.7% LFL, and in Latin America, sales increased by 10.5% LFL.
Within the product segments, there was strong double-digit growth in snacks and good momentum in sweet goods, whilst weaker volumes in other segments resulted in a reduced sales level compared to the same period in 2022.
Gross margin
The gross profit decreased by 0.8% from CHF 1,459 million in 2022 to CHF 1,448 million in 2023, although the gross profit increased by 5.4% when measured in local currency terms. The gross margin dilution effect of the pricing actions to compensate for higher input costs, as well as the lower cost absorption due to lower volumes were offset by the margin improvement measures taken under the Group's Performance improvement programme announced and initiated at the beginning of the year. As a result the gross margin increased to 41.0% in 2023 compared to 40.0% in 2022.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)2
The EBITDA decreased by 6.6% to CHF 763 million from CHF 816 million for the same period in 2022, whilst the EBITDA margin was 21.6% in 2023 compared to 22.4% in 2022. On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin increased to 22.7% in 2023 compared to 22.5% in 2022, again as a result of the Group's Performance improvement programme, including continuing effective cost management across the business during the first half of 2023.
The EBITDA of Fragrance & Beauty increased to CHF 383 million in 2023 compared to CHF 362 million for the first six months of 2022, whilst the EBITDA margin increased to 22.9% in 2023 from 22.0% in 2022. On a comparable basis the EBITDA margin of Fragrance & Beauty was 24.3% in 2023 compared to 22.2% in 2022.
The EBITDA of Taste & Wellbeing decreased to CHF 380 million from CHF 454 million in 2022 and the EBITDA margin decreased to 20.4% in 2023, from 22.6% in 2022. On a comparable basis the EBITDA margin of Taste & Wellbeing was 21.3% in 2023 compared to 22.7% in 2022.
Operating income
The operating income decreased to CHF 586 million, compared to CHF 631 million in 2022, a decrease of 7.2%. When measured in local currency terms, the operating income increased by 0.2%. The operating margin decreased to 16.6% in 2023 from 17.3% in 2022.
The operating income for Fragrance & Beauty increased to CHF 313 million in 2023, versus CHF 291 million for the same period in 2022. The operating margin increased to 18.7% in 2023 from 17.7% in 2022.
In Taste & Wellbeing, the operating income decreased to CHF 273 million in 2023 from CHF 340 million in 2022, a decrease of 19.7%. The operating margin decreased to 14.6% in 2023 compared to 16.9% in 2022.
Financial performance
Financing costs were CHF 61 million in the first half of 2023, an increase versus CHF 48 million for the same period in 2022, due to higher interest expenses, largely related to the increases in borrowing rates. Other financial expenses, net of income, were CHF 9 million in 2023 versus CHF 71 million in 2022, with the decrease related to lower mark-to-market adjustments on marketable securities and a reduction in foreign exchange losses compared to the prior year.
The interim period income tax expense as a percentage of income before taxes was 13% in 2023, compared with 14% for the same period in 2022.
Net income
The net income for the first six months of 2023 was CHF 449 million compared to CHF 440 million in 2022, an increase of 9.0% when measured in local currency terms, resulting in a net profit margin of 12.7% versus 12.1% in 2022. Basic earnings per share were CHF 48.69 versus CHF 47.74 for the same period in 2022.
Cash flow
Givaudan delivered an operating cash flow of CHF 340 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to CHF 131 million in 2022.
Net working capital was 31.2% of sales compared to 29.6% in June 2022, due to the currency effects of the sales reported in Swiss francs. When measured in local currency net working capital was 29.3% of sales, a decrease of 0.3% compared to June 2022.
Total net investments in property, plant and equipment were CHF 103 million, compared to CHF 130 million in 2022. Intangible asset additions were CHF 25 million in 2023, compared to CHF 34 million in 2022.
Total net investments in tangible and intangible assets were 3.6% of sales, compared to 4.5% in 2022.
Operating cash flow after net investments was CHF 212 million versus CHF -33 million recorded in 2022. Free cash flow4 was CHF 104 million in the first half of 2023, versus CHF -147 million for the comparable period in 2022. As a percentage of sales, free cash flow in the first six months of 2023 was 2.9%, compared to -4.0% in 2022.
Financial position
Givaudan's financial position remained solid at the end of June 2023, as the Company continues to invest for future growth, whilst managing the short term working capital challenges. Net debt at June 2023 was CHF 5,236 million, up from CHF 4,530 million at the end of December 2022 and CHF 5,129 million in June 2022, mainly due to the debt funded acquisition of the Cosmetic ingredients business from Amyris. The net debt to EBITDA ratio5 was 3.68, compared to 3.07 at the end of December 2022 and 3.45 in June 2022.
Our mid and long term ambition
Our 2025 strategy, 'Committed to Growth, with Purpose', is our intention to deliver growth in partnership with our customers, through creating inspiring products for happier, healthier lives and having a positive impact on nature, people and communities.
Ambitious targets are an integral part of this strategy, with the Company aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis1 and free cash flow4 of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle. In addition, we aim to deliver on key non-financial targets around sustainability, diversity and safety, linked to Givaudan's purpose.
Our bold and ambitious long-term purpose goals are defined in four domains: creations, nature, people and communities. Our ambitions include doubling our business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030.
Key tables
Key figures
For the six months ended 30 June
In millions of Swiss francs except for earnings per share data
2023
2022
Group sales
3,535
3,652
- Fragrance & Beauty sales
1,672
1,646
- Taste & Wellbeing sales
1,863
2,006
Gross profit
1,448
1,459
- As % of sales
41.0%
40.0%
EBITDA2
763
816
- As % of sales
21.6%
22.4%
Operating income
586
631
- As % of sales
16.6%
17.3%
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
449
440
- As % of sales
12.7%
12.1%
Earnings per share - basic (CHF)
48.69
47.74
Operating cash flow
340
131
- As % of sales
9.6%
3.6%
Free cash flow
104
-147
- As % of sales
2.9%
-4.0%
In millions of Swiss francs except for employees
30 June
2023
31 December
2022
- Current assets
3,747
3,707
- Non-current assets
7,819
7,802
Total assets
11,566
11,509
- Current liabilities
2,890
1,925
- Non-current liabilities
4,730
5,347
- Equity
3,946
4,237
Total liabilities and equity
11,566
11,509
Number of employees
16,439
16,676
EBITDA
In millions of Swiss francs
2023
2022
Group
Fragrance
Taste &
Group
Fragrance
Taste &
EBITDA as published
763
383
380
816
362
454
EBITDA as published in %
21.6%
22.9%
20.4%
22.4%
22.0%
22.6%
- Acquisition and restructuring expenses a
-40
-23
-17
-4
-3
-1
Comparable EBITDA 3
803
406
397
820
365
455
Comparable EBITDA in %
22.7%
24.3%
21.3%
22.5%
22.2%
22.7%
Sales performance - January to June
In millions of Swiss francs
2022
2023
Change %
2023
Change %
Sales as
LFL
Sales
LFL basis1
Acquisition
Currency
Sales as
In Swiss
Group
3,652
88
3,740
2.4%
10
-215
3,535
-3.2%
- Fragrance & Beauty
1,646
105
1,751
6.4%
11
-90
1,672
1.6%
- Taste & Wellbeing
2,006
-17
1,989
-0.9%
-1
-125
1,863
-7.1%
Acquisitions & divestments
Sales included from
Group
Fragrance & Beauty
Taste &
Wellbeing
Amyris
April 2023
11
11
Discontinued and
-1
-1
Total
10
11
-1
Sales performance - April to June (quarter only)
In millions of Swiss francs
2022
2023
Change %
2023
Change %
Sales as
LFL
Sales
LFL basis1
Acquisition
Currency
Sales as
In Swiss
Group
1,872
24
1,896
1.2%
10
-144
1,762
-5.7%
- Fragrance
836
50
886
5.9%
11
-62
835
0.0%
- Taste
1,036
-26
1,010
-2.6%
-1
-82
927
-10.4%
Sales performance Fragrance & Beauty - January to June
In millions of Swiss francs
2022
2023
Fine Fragrances
17.9%
16.2%
Consumer Products
0.4%
3.7%
Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty
8.0%
4.4%
Sales performance Taste & Wellbeing - January to June
In millions of Swiss francs
2022
2023
Europe
14.0%
3.6%
South Asia, Middle East and Africa
16.9%
19.1%
North America
-0.9%
-11.7%
Latin America
17.1%
10.5%
Asia Pacific
5.1%
-5.0%
Sales evolution by market - January to June
In millions of Swiss francs
2022
2023
Change %
2023
Change %
Sales as
LFL
Sales
LFL basis1
Acquisition
Currency
Sales as
In Swiss
High growth market
1,576
141
1,717
8.9%
4
-140
1,581
0.4%
Mature markets
2,076
-53
2,023
-2.6%
6
-75
1,954
-6.0%
Sales evolution by region - January to June
In millions of Swiss francs
2023
2022
Change %
Change %
Sales as reported
Sales as reported
On LFL basis1
In Swiss francs
LATAM
423
420
11.1%
0.5%
APAC
852
883
3.2%
-3.5%
NOAM
855
984
-10.6%
-13.0%
EAME
1,405
1,365
8.5%
3.0%
