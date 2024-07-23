Free Cash Flow refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.

EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of

as % of sales

as % of sales

as % of sales

Income attributable to equity holders of the parent

as % of sales

as % of sales

as % of sales

in millions of Swiss francs except earnings per share data

For the six months ended 30 June

EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of

as % of sales

as % of sales

One off items

as % of sales

Sales to third parties

in millions of Swiss francs

For the six months ended 30 June

EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of

as % of sales

as % of sales

One off items

as % of sales

Sales to third parties

in millions of Swiss francs

For the six months ended 30 June

EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of

as % of sales

as % of sales

One off items

as % of sales

Sales to third parties

in millions of Swiss francs

For the six months ended 30 June

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent

Total comprehensive income for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Movement in fair value arising on hedging instruments of the net assets in

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(Gains) losses removed from equity and recognised in the consolidated income

Movement in fair value, net

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

Income for the period

in millions of Swiss francs

For the six months ended 30 June

as % of sales

Income attributable to equity holders of the parent

Income for the period

Other financial income (expense), net

as % of sales

Share of results of joint ventures and associates

as % of sales

in millions of Swiss francs, except for earnings per share data

For the six months ended 30 June

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Other components of equity

Financial liability - own equity instruments

Financial liability - own equity instruments

Accounts payable - trade and others

Interests in joint ventures and investments in associates

Financial assets at fair value through income statement

Financial assets at fair value through income statement

in millions of Swiss francs

in millions of Swiss francs

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Balance as at 30 June

Net change in other equity items

Movement on own equity instruments, net

Total comprehensive income for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Income for the period

Balance as at 1 January

in millions of Swiss francs

equity holders of the

Balance as at 30 June

Net change in other equity items

Movement on own equity instruments, net

Total comprehensive income for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Income for the period

Balance as at 1 January

in millions of Swiss francs

equity holders of the

For the six months ended 30 June

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash flows from (for) investing activities

Impact of financial transactions on investing, net

Purchase and sale of financial assets at fair value through income statement, net

(Increase) decrease in share capital of jointly controlled entities

- Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

- Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment

- Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

- Acquisition of assets in the form of an asset deal

- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Cash flows from (for) financing activities

Purchase and sale of own equity instruments, net

Distribution to the shareholders paid

Cash flows from financial liabilities

Purchase and sale of derivative financial instruments, net

Cash flows from (for) operating activities

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Income for the period

in millions of Swiss francs

in millions of Swiss francs

For the six months ended 30 June

GIVAUDAN SA

Chemin de la Parfumerie 5 1214 Vernier, Switzerland

GENERAL INFORMATION

T + 41 22 780 91 11

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

T + 41 52 354 01 32

SHARE REGISTRY

Computershare Schweiz AG

Postfach

4601 Olten, Switzerland

T + 41 62 205 77 00

SHARE INFORMATION

Symbol: GIVN

Security number: 1064593

ISIN: CH0010645932

The Givaudan 2024 Financial summary is published in English.

All trademarks mentioned enjoy legal protection.

This Financial summary may contain forward-looking information.

Such information is subject to a variety of significant uncertainties, including scientific, business, economic

and financial factors. Therefore actual results may differ significantly from those presented in

such forward looking statements. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions.

© Givaudan SA, 2024