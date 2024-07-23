2024 Financial summary

Half Year results

Key figures

FINANCIAL REVIEW

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs except earnings per share data

2024

2023

Sales

3,737

3,535

Gross profit

1,646

1,448

as % of sales

44.1%

41.0%

EBITDA a

906

763

as % of sales

24.2%

21.6%

Operating income

729

586

as % of sales

19.5%

16.6%

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Income attributable to equity holders of the parent

588

449

as % of sales

15.7%

12.7%

Earnings per share - basic (CHF)

63.76

48.69

Earnings per share - diluted (CHF)

63.50

48.53

Operating cash flow

427

340

as % of sales

11.4%

9.6%

Free cash flow b

197

104

as % of sales

5.3%

2.9%

  1. EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
  2. Free Cash Flow refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.

Key figures

GROUP

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Sales to third parties

3,737

3,535

EBITDA a

906

763

as % of sales

24.2%

21.6%

One off items

(23)

(40)

Comparable EBITDA

929

803

as % of sales

24.8%

22.7%

Operating income

729

586

as % of sales

19.5%

16.6%

  1. EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.

TASTE & WELLBEING

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Sales to third parties

1,911

1,863

EBITDA a

406

380

as % of sales

21.3%

20.4%

One off items

(9)

(17)

Comparable EBITDA

415

397

as % of sales

21.7%

21.3%

Operating income

305

273

as % of sales

15.9%

14.6%

  1. EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.

FRAGRANCE & BEAUTY

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Sales to third parties

1,826

1,672

EBITDA a

500

383

as % of sales

27.3%

22.9%

One off items

(14)

(23)

Comparable EBITDA

514

406

as % of sales

28.1%

24.3%

Operating income

424

313

as % of sales

23.2%

18.7%

  1. EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.

Consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs, except for earnings per share data

2024

2023

Sales

3,737

3,535

Cost of sales

(2,091)

(2,087)

Gross profit

1,646

1,448

as % of sales

44.1%

41.0%

Selling, marketing and distribution expenses

(480)

(449)

Research and product development expenses

(280)

(262)

Administration expenses

(106)

(96)

Share of results of joint ventures and associates

4

3

Other operating income

12

16

Other operating expense

(67)

(74)

Operating income

729

586

as % of sales

19.5%

16.6%

Financing costs

(59)

(61)

Other financial income (expense), net

30

(9)

Income before taxes

700

516

Income taxes

(112)

(67)

Income for the period

588

449

Attribution

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Income attributable to equity holders of the parent

588

449

as % of sales

15.7%

12.7%

Earnings per share − basic (CHF)

63.76

48.69

Earnings per share − diluted (CHF)

63.50

48.53

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Income for the period

588

449

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

Cash flow hedges

Movement in fair value, net

14

(25)

(Gains) losses removed from equity and recognised in the consolidated income

statement

2

4

Movement on income tax

-

2

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

Movement in fair value arising on hedging instruments of the net assets in

foreign operations

(75)

31

Change in currency translation

334

(148)

Movement on income tax

6

(2)

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Defined benefit pension plans

Remeasurement gains (losses) of post-employment benefit obligations

88

4

Movement on income tax

(15)

(1)

Other comprehensive income for the period

354

(135)

Total comprehensive income for the period

942

314

Attribution

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent

942

314

Consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

603

600

Derivative financial instruments

32

25

Financial assets at fair value through income statement

56

8

Accounts receivable - trade

1,799

1,452

Inventories

1,452

1,275

Current tax assets

43

60

Prepayments

92

66

Other current assets

167

129

Current assets

4,244

3,615

Derivative financial instruments

103

99

Property, plant and equipment

2,279

2,242

Intangible assets

4,869

4,459

Deferred tax assets

135

118

Post-employment benefit plan assets

116

37

Financial assets at fair value through income statement

100

271

Interests in joint ventures and investments in associates

62

48

Other non-current assets

273

239

Non-current assets

7,937

7,513

Total assets

12,181

11,128

Liabilities and equity

Short-term debt

1,033

442

Derivative financial instruments

13

70

Accounts payable - trade and others

913

891

Accrued payroll & payroll taxes

165

170

Current tax liabilities

145

136

Financial liability - own equity instruments

38

64

Provisions

18

22

Other current liabilities

647

266

Current liabilities

2,972

2,061

Derivative financial instruments

16

11

Long-term debt

4,288

4,463

Financial liability - own equity instruments

45

28

Provisions

60

63

Post-employment benefit plan liabilities

167

165

Deferred tax liabilities

262

232

Other non-current liabilities

58

107

Non-current liabilities

4,896

5,069

Total liabilities

7,868

7,130

Share capital

92

92

Retained earnings and reserves

6,764

6,730

Own equity instruments

(194)

(199)

Other components of equity

(2,349)

(2,630)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

4,313

3,993

Non-controlling interests

-

5

Total equity

4,313

3,998

Total liabilities and equity

12,181

11,128

Consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June

2024

Retained

Cash flow

Currency translation

Equity attributable to

Non-

Share Capital

earnings

Own equity instruments

equity holders of the

controlling

Total equity

in millions of Swiss francs

and reserves

hedges

differences

parent

interests

Balance as at 1 January

92

6,730

(199)

45

(2,675)

3,993

5

3,998

Income for the period

588

588

-

588

Other comprehensive income for the period

73

16

265

354

354

Total comprehensive income for the period

661

16

265

942

-

942

Dividends paid

(627)

(627)

(627)

Movement on own equity instruments, net

5

5

5

Non-controlling interests

(5)

(5)

Net change in other equity items

(627)

5

(622)

(5)

(627)

Balance as at 30 June

92

6,764

(194)

61

(2,410)

4,313

-

4,313

2023

Retained

Cash flow

Currency translation

Equity attributable to

Non-

Share Capital

earnings

Own equity instruments

equity holders of the

controlling

Total equity

in millions of Swiss francs

and reserves

hedges

differences

parent

interests

Balance as at 1 January

92

6,442

(228)

92

(2,166)

4,232

5

4,237

Income for the period

449

449

-

449

Other comprehensive income for the period

3

(19)

(119)

(135)

(135)

Total comprehensive income for the period

452

(19)

(119)

314

-

314

Dividends paid

(617)

(617)

(617)

Movement on own equity instruments, net

12

12

12

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Net change in other equity items

(617)

12

(605)

-

(605)

Balance as at 30 June

92

6,277

(216)

73

(2,285)

3,941

5

3,946

Consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

in millions of Swiss francs

2024

2023

Income for the period

588

449

Income tax expense

112

67

Interest expense

55

57

Non-operating income and expense

(26)

13

Operating income

729

586

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

101

101

Amortisation of intangible assets

72

76

Impairment of long-lived assets

4

-

Other non-cash items

- share-based payments

31

11

- pension expense

19

17

- additional and unused provisions, net

5

26

- other non-cash items

51

(3)

Adjustments for non-cash items

283

228

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(129)

(156)

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(284)

(193)

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

(58)

(30)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

19

28

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(17)

(31)

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(469)

(382)

Income taxes paid

(85)

(66)

Pension contributions paid

(18)

(21)

Provisions used

(13)

(5)

Cash flows from (for) operating activities

427

340

Increase in long-term debt

-

-

(Decrease) in long-term debt

(9)

(389)

Increase in short-term debt

735

2,013

(Decrease) in short-term debt

(421)

(1,105)

Cash flows from debt, net

305

519

Interest paid

(38)

(47)

Purchase and sale of derivative financial instruments, net

(2)

6

Lease payments

(30)

(31)

Transactions of non-controlling interests

(5)

Others, net

(4)

(4)

Cash flows from financial liabilities

226

443

Distribution to the shareholders paid

(627)

(617)

Purchase and sale of own equity instruments, net

(35)

(30)

Cash flows from (for) financing activities

(436)

(204)

Acquisition and disposal related cash flows

- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(115)

(105)

- Purchase of intangible assets

(17)

(25)

- Acquisition of assets in the form of an asset deal

(183)

- Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

95

- Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment

5

2

- Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

6

(Increase) decrease in share capital of jointly controlled entities

(3)

4

Interest received

7

3

Purchase and sale of financial assets at fair value through income statement, net

43

3

Impact of financial transactions on investing, net

(3)

(27)

Other, net

(16)

(15)

Cash flows from (for) investing activities

2

(343)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7)

(207)

Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

10

(24)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

600

475

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

603

244

