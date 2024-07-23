2024 Financial summary
Half Year results
Key figures
FINANCIAL REVIEW
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs except earnings per share data
2024
2023
Sales
3,737
3,535
Gross profit
1,646
1,448
as % of sales
44.1%
41.0%
EBITDA a
906
763
as % of sales
24.2%
21.6%
Operating income
729
586
as % of sales
19.5%
16.6%
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
588
449
as % of sales
15.7%
12.7%
Earnings per share - basic (CHF)
63.76
48.69
Earnings per share - diluted (CHF)
63.50
48.53
Operating cash flow
427
340
as % of sales
11.4%
9.6%
Free cash flow b
197
104
as % of sales
5.3%
2.9%
- EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
- Free Cash Flow refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 2
Key figures
GROUP
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Sales to third parties
3,737
3,535
EBITDA a
906
763
as % of sales
24.2%
21.6%
One off items
(23)
(40)
Comparable EBITDA
929
803
as % of sales
24.8%
22.7%
Operating income
729
586
as % of sales
19.5%
16.6%
- EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
TASTE & WELLBEING
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Sales to third parties
1,911
1,863
EBITDA a
406
380
as % of sales
21.3%
20.4%
One off items
(9)
(17)
Comparable EBITDA
415
397
as % of sales
21.7%
21.3%
Operating income
305
273
as % of sales
15.9%
14.6%
- EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
FRAGRANCE & BEAUTY
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Sales to third parties
1,826
1,672
EBITDA a
500
383
as % of sales
27.3%
22.9%
One off items
(14)
(23)
Comparable EBITDA
514
406
as % of sales
28.1%
24.3%
Operating income
424
313
as % of sales
23.2%
18.7%
- EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 3
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs, except for earnings per share data
2024
2023
Sales
3,737
3,535
Cost of sales
(2,091)
(2,087)
Gross profit
1,646
1,448
as % of sales
44.1%
41.0%
Selling, marketing and distribution expenses
(480)
(449)
Research and product development expenses
(280)
(262)
Administration expenses
(106)
(96)
Share of results of joint ventures and associates
4
3
Other operating income
12
16
Other operating expense
(67)
(74)
Operating income
729
586
as % of sales
19.5%
16.6%
Financing costs
(59)
(61)
Other financial income (expense), net
30
(9)
Income before taxes
700
516
Income taxes
(112)
(67)
Income for the period
588
449
Attribution
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
588
449
as % of sales
15.7%
12.7%
Earnings per share − basic (CHF)
63.76
48.69
Earnings per share − diluted (CHF)
63.50
48.53
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Income for the period
588
449
Items that may be reclassified to the income statement
Cash flow hedges
Movement in fair value, net
14
(25)
(Gains) losses removed from equity and recognised in the consolidated income
statement
2
4
Movement on income tax
-
2
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
Movement in fair value arising on hedging instruments of the net assets in
foreign operations
(75)
31
Change in currency translation
334
(148)
Movement on income tax
6
(2)
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Defined benefit pension plans
Remeasurement gains (losses) of post-employment benefit obligations
88
4
Movement on income tax
(15)
(1)
Other comprehensive income for the period
354
(135)
Total comprehensive income for the period
942
314
Attribution
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent
942
314
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 4
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
603
600
Derivative financial instruments
32
25
Financial assets at fair value through income statement
56
8
Accounts receivable - trade
1,799
1,452
Inventories
1,452
1,275
Current tax assets
43
60
Prepayments
92
66
Other current assets
167
129
Current assets
4,244
3,615
Derivative financial instruments
103
99
Property, plant and equipment
2,279
2,242
Intangible assets
4,869
4,459
Deferred tax assets
135
118
Post-employment benefit plan assets
116
37
Financial assets at fair value through income statement
100
271
Interests in joint ventures and investments in associates
62
48
Other non-current assets
273
239
Non-current assets
7,937
7,513
Total assets
12,181
11,128
Liabilities and equity
Short-term debt
1,033
442
Derivative financial instruments
13
70
Accounts payable - trade and others
913
891
Accrued payroll & payroll taxes
165
170
Current tax liabilities
145
136
Financial liability - own equity instruments
38
64
Provisions
18
22
Other current liabilities
647
266
Current liabilities
2,972
2,061
Derivative financial instruments
16
11
Long-term debt
4,288
4,463
Financial liability - own equity instruments
45
28
Provisions
60
63
Post-employment benefit plan liabilities
167
165
Deferred tax liabilities
262
232
Other non-current liabilities
58
107
Non-current liabilities
4,896
5,069
Total liabilities
7,868
7,130
Share capital
92
92
Retained earnings and reserves
6,764
6,730
Own equity instruments
(194)
(199)
Other components of equity
(2,349)
(2,630)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,313
3,993
Non-controlling interests
-
5
Total equity
4,313
3,998
Total liabilities and equity
12,181
11,128
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 5
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 June
2024
Retained
Cash flow
Currency translation
Equity attributable to
Non-
Share Capital
earnings
Own equity instruments
equity holders of the
controlling
Total equity
in millions of Swiss francs
and reserves
hedges
differences
parent
interests
Balance as at 1 January
92
6,730
(199)
45
(2,675)
3,993
5
3,998
Income for the period
588
588
-
588
Other comprehensive income for the period
73
16
265
354
354
Total comprehensive income for the period
661
16
265
942
-
942
Dividends paid
(627)
(627)
(627)
Movement on own equity instruments, net
5
5
5
Non-controlling interests
(5)
(5)
Net change in other equity items
(627)
5
(622)
(5)
(627)
Balance as at 30 June
92
6,764
(194)
61
(2,410)
4,313
-
4,313
2023
Retained
Cash flow
Currency translation
Equity attributable to
Non-
Share Capital
earnings
Own equity instruments
equity holders of the
controlling
Total equity
in millions of Swiss francs
and reserves
hedges
differences
parent
interests
Balance as at 1 January
92
6,442
(228)
92
(2,166)
4,232
5
4,237
Income for the period
449
449
-
449
Other comprehensive income for the period
3
(19)
(119)
(135)
(135)
Total comprehensive income for the period
452
(19)
(119)
314
-
314
Dividends paid
(617)
(617)
(617)
Movement on own equity instruments, net
12
12
12
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Net change in other equity items
(617)
12
(605)
-
(605)
Balance as at 30 June
92
6,277
(216)
73
(2,285)
3,941
5
3,946
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 6
Consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
in millions of Swiss francs
2024
2023
Income for the period
588
449
Income tax expense
112
67
Interest expense
55
57
Non-operating income and expense
(26)
13
Operating income
729
586
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
101
101
Amortisation of intangible assets
72
76
Impairment of long-lived assets
4
-
Other non-cash items
- share-based payments
31
11
- pension expense
19
17
- additional and unused provisions, net
5
26
- other non-cash items
51
(3)
Adjustments for non-cash items
283
228
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(129)
(156)
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(284)
(193)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(58)
(30)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
19
28
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
(17)
(31)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(469)
(382)
Income taxes paid
(85)
(66)
Pension contributions paid
(18)
(21)
Provisions used
(13)
(5)
Cash flows from (for) operating activities
427
340
Increase in long-term debt
-
-
(Decrease) in long-term debt
(9)
(389)
Increase in short-term debt
735
2,013
(Decrease) in short-term debt
(421)
(1,105)
Cash flows from debt, net
305
519
Interest paid
(38)
(47)
Purchase and sale of derivative financial instruments, net
(2)
6
Lease payments
(30)
(31)
Transactions of non-controlling interests
(5)
Others, net
(4)
(4)
Cash flows from financial liabilities
226
443
Distribution to the shareholders paid
(627)
(617)
Purchase and sale of own equity instruments, net
(35)
(30)
Cash flows from (for) financing activities
(436)
(204)
Acquisition and disposal related cash flows
- Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(115)
(105)
- Purchase of intangible assets
(17)
(25)
- Acquisition of assets in the form of an asset deal
(183)
- Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
95
- Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment
5
2
- Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed
6
(Increase) decrease in share capital of jointly controlled entities
(3)
4
Interest received
7
3
Purchase and sale of financial assets at fair value through income statement, net
43
3
Impact of financial transactions on investing, net
(3)
(27)
Other, net
(16)
(15)
Cash flows from (for) investing activities
2
(343)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(7)
(207)
Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
10
(24)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
600
475
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
603
244
Givaudan - 2024 Financial summary 7
GIVAUDAN SA
Chemin de la Parfumerie 5 1214 Vernier, Switzerland
GENERAL INFORMATION
T + 41 22 780 91 11
MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS
T + 41 52 354 01 32
SHARE REGISTRY
Computershare Schweiz AG
Postfach
4601 Olten, Switzerland
T + 41 62 205 77 00
SHARE INFORMATION
Symbol: GIVN
Security number: 1064593
ISIN: CH0010645932
The Givaudan 2024 Financial summary is published in English.
All trademarks mentioned enjoy legal protection.
This Financial summary may contain forward-looking information.
Such information is subject to a variety of significant uncertainties, including scientific, business, economic
and financial factors. Therefore actual results may differ significantly from those presented in
such forward looking statements. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions.
© Givaudan SA, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Givaudan SA published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 06:56:02 UTC.