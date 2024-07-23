2024 Half Year Report
Strong financial performance
Human by nature.
We seek to elevate the human experience with
the products and solutions we craft.
By caring for people and nature, we grow with purpose.
Creating for happier, healthier lives,
with love for nature.
Let's imagine together.
Givaudan is committed to driving purpose-led,long-term growth by increasing our positive
impact on nature and improving people's health and happiness.
Responsible business
Balancing profit with purpose
Working hand-in-hand with our customers, we respond to changing consumer needs for products that support health and wellbeing yet also meet sustainability expectations and demand for greater transparency. Responsible business practices are fundamental to our values and create value for all stakeholders through our business activities and all along our value chain.
Our efforts to raise the bar in sustainability and ESG have been widely recognised externally. This includes our ESG risk rating by Sustainalytics, our CDP double A rating for the fifth consecutive year for leadership in climate action and water stewardship, a gold
EcoVadis medal, inclusion in Nature benchmark and in MSCI ESG AAA rating and also our being named enterprise leader at the RE100 Awards.
Sustainable performance is fundamentally important to our strategy and our funding strategy must therefore be aligned. For example, we organised our first sustainable-linked financing event in 2022 with renewal of the Group Committed Credit Facility.
Our solid track-record of ESG ratings
A LIST 2023
CLIMATE WATER
Fifth double 'A' in 2023 for
climate and water and
A- in forests
CDP leader board
recognition for
supplier engagement in
2023
Named "Enterprising
Leader" at
2023 RE100 Awards
Awarded the EcoVadis
gold medal with a score of
73/100
Ranked
5th in the 2023
Nature Benchmark
A score of 20.9 and a
chemicals industry
ranking of 32 out of 562
MSCI ESG AAA Rating
since 2017
Our 2025 ambition
Givaudan, a high-performing company that is a force for good
Creations e s g
We create inspiring solutions for happier, healthier lives.
People s g
We nurture a place where we all love to be and grow.
Excellence, innovation, simplicity
in everything we do
Impact on Environment, Society and Governance
Nature e g
We show our love for nature through impactful actions.
Communities e s g
We bring benefits to all communities that work with us.
Our 2025 ambition
Performance commitments
SALES GROWTH
FREE CASH FLOW
PURPOSE COMMITMENTS
4.0% to 5.0%
>12% of sales
Purpose linked targets
2021 - 2025 Average
2021 - 2025 Average
2021 - 2025 Progress towards all
Like for Like1 Sales Growth
FCF2 as % of sales
published purpose targets
- Like-for-like(LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) refers to operating cash flow after net investments, interest paid, lease payments and purchase and sale of own equity instruments.
At a glance
SALES
million
CHF3,737
Up 12.5% on LFL1 basis
NET INCOME
CHF 588 million
Up 30.9% over 2023
COMPARABLE
EBITDA MARGIN
24.8%
compared to
22.7% in 2023
FREE CASH FLOW
5.3%
of sales
EXCELLENT GROWTH
Sales performance
demonstrates the global strength of our business, with excellent growth across business segments, geographies and customer groups
We are very pleased with our strong performance in the first half of 2024, driven
by a high level of volume related sales growth across all markets, segments and
customer groups, which translates into a broad set of industry leading financial results. These results once again highlight the unique position of Givaudan and the strategic choices that we have made in having an extensive range of highly value-added products and solutions to support the growth of all of our customers around the world.
Gilles Andrier, CEO
1. Like-for-like (LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
First half of 2024
KEY FIGURES
For the six months ended 30 June, in millions of Swiss francs,
2024
2023
Percentage
except for earnings per share data
change
Group sales
3,737
3,535
5.7%
Fragrance & Beauty sales
1,826
1,672
9.2%
Taste & Wellbeing sales
1,911
1,863
2.6%
Like-for-like sales growth
12.5%
2.4%
Gross profit
1,646
1,448
13.7%
as % of sales
44.1%
41.0%
EBITDA a
906
763
18.7%
as % of sales
24.2%
21.6%
Operating income
729
586
24.4%
as % of sales
19.5%
16.6%
Income attributable to equity holders of the parent
588
449
30.9%
as % of sales
15.7%
12.7%
Operating cash flow
427
340
25.6%
as % of sales
11.4%
9.6%
Free cash flow
197
104
89.4%
as % of sales
5.3%
2.9%
Earnings per share − basic (CHF)
63.76
48.69
31.0%
- EBITDA defined as Earnings before interest (and other financial income (expense), net), Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation, corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of long-lived assets.
SALES PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS ACTIVITY
2024
2023
Sales growth
Sales growth
For the six months ended 30 June
LFL
LFL
Fragrance & Beauty
15.3%
6.4%
- Fine Fragrance
14.9%
16.2%
- Consumer Products
17.3%
3.7%
- Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty
8.0%
4.4%
Taste & Wellbeing
9.9%
(0.9%)
- Europe
5.5%
3.6%
- South Asia, Middle East and Africa
12.5%
19.1%
- North America
4.5%
(11.7%)
- Latin America
32.6%
10.5%
- Asia Pacific
9.3%
(5.0%)
SALES PERFORMANCE BY GEOGRAPHY
2024
2023
For the six months ended
Sales
Sales
30 June, in millions of Swiss
LFL %
CHF %
LFL %
CHF %
francs
as reported
as reported
LATAM
450
31.5%
6.5%
423
11.1%
0.5%
APAC
897
11.4%
5.3%
852
3.2%
(3.5%)
NOAM
881
5.9%
2.9%
855
(10.6%)
(13.0%)
EAME
1,509
11.4%
7.4%
1,405
8.5%
3.0%
High growth markets
1,722
20.5%
9.1%
1,581
8.9%
0.4%
Mature markets
2,015
6.0%
3.0%
1,954
(2.6%)
(6.0%)
Total Group
3,737
12.5%
5.7%
3,535
2.4%
(3.2%)
Like-for-like (LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.
Business performance Half year 2024
Sales performance
Givaudan Group sales for the first six months of the year were CHF 3,737 million, an increase of 12.5% on a like-for-like1 (LFL) basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs.
Givaudan continued the year with strong business momentum, a healthy project pipeline and maintained its operations and global supply chain at a high level.
The strong growth was achieved across all product segments, geographies and customer groups, with the high growth markets growing at 20.5% on a LFL basis and the mature markets growing at 6.0% LFL.
GROUP - SALES
in millions of Swiss francs
,
,
,
,
,
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 1,826 million, an increase of 15.3% LFL and 9.2% in Swiss francs.
On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased by 14.9% LFL against a high prior year comparable growth of 16.2%, Consumer Products sales increased by 17.3% LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 8.0% LFL.
Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 1,911 million, an increase of 9.9% LFL and 2.6% in Swiss francs.
FRAGRANCE & BEAUTY - SALES
in millions of Swiss francs
,
,
,
,
,
TASTE & WELLBEING - SALES
in millions of Swiss francs
,
,
,
, ,
On a regional basis, sales increased in all regions: Asia Pacific by 9.3% LFL; South Asia, Africa and the Middle East by 12.5% LFL; Europe by 5.5% LFL; North America by 4.5% LFL and Latin America by 32.6% LFL. Within the product segments, there was strong double-digit growth in snacks and beverages, as well as good momentum in sweet goods, dairy and savoury.
Gross margin
The gross profit increased by 13.7% from CHF 1,448 million in 2023 to CHF 1,646 million in 2024. The gross margin in the first half of 2024 improved as a result of higher cost absorption due to higher volumes as well as the margin improvement measures taken under the Group's Performance Improvement programme initiated in 2023. As a result the gross margin increased to 44.1% in 2024 compared to 41.0% in 2023.
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) ²
The EBITDA increased by 18.7% to CHF 906 million from CHF 763 million for the same period in 2023, whilst the EBITDA margin was 24.2% in 2024 compared to 21.6% in
2023. On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin increased to 24.8% in 2024 compared to 22.7% in 2023, again as a result of higher cost absorption due to higher volumes and the impact of the Group's Performance Improvement programme.
Business performance Half year 2024
The EBITDA of Fragrance & Beauty increased to CHF 500 million in 2024 compared to CHF 383 million for the first six months of 2023, whilst the EBITDA margin increased to 27.3% in 2024 from 22.9% in 2023. On a comparable basis the EBITDA margin of Fragrance & Beauty was 28.1% in 2024 compared to 24.3% in 2023.
The EBITDA of Taste & Wellbeing increased to CHF 406 million from CHF 380 million in 2023 and the EBITDA margin increased to 21.3% in 2024 from 20.4% in 2023. On a comparable basis the EBITDA margin of Taste & Wellbeing was 21.7% in 2024 compared to 21.3% in 2023.
Operating income
GROUP - EBITDA
in millions of Swiss francs
734
809
816
763
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
GROUP - OPERATING INCOME
in millions of Swiss francs
613
631
586
532
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
The operating income increased to CHF 729 million, compared to CHF 586 million in 2023, an increase of 24.4%. When measured in local currency terms, the operating income increased by 40.1%. The operating margin increased to 19.5% in 2024 from 16.6% in 2023.
The operating income for Fragrance & Beauty increased to CHF 424 million in 2024, versus CHF 313 million for the same period in 2023. The operating margin increased to 23.2% in 2024 from 18.7% in 2023.
Net income
The net income for the first six months of 2024 was CHF 588 million compared to
CHF 449 million in 2023, an increase of 30.9%, resulting in a net profit margin of 15.7% versus 12.7% in 2023. Basic earnings per share were CHF 63.76 versus CHF 48.69 for the same period in 2023.
Cash flow
In Taste & Wellbeing, the operating income increased to CHF 305 million in 2024 from CHF 273 million in 2023. The operating margin increased to 15.9% in 2024 compared to 14.6% in 2023.
Financial performance
Financing costs were CHF 59 million in the first half of 2024, a slight decrease versus
CHF 61 million for the same period in 2023. Other financial income, net of expenses, were CHF 30 million in 2024 versus CHF 9 million of other financial expenses, net of income in 2023. The increase in income was related to lower mark-to-market adjustments on marketable securities and a reduction in foreign exchange losses compared to the prior year.
The interim period income tax expense as a percentage of income before taxes was 16% in 2024, compared with 13% for the same period in 2023. As a reminder, the effective tax rate in 2023 was impacted by one-time effects of tax changes in Switzerland.
Givaudan delivered an operating cash flow of CHF 427 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to CHF 340 million in 2023.
Net working capital was 29.1% of sales compared to 31.2% in June 2023, as the Group continues to focus on improving the management of working capital.
Total net investments in property, plant and equipment were CHF 110 million, compared to CHF 103 million in 2023. Intangible asset additions were CHF 17 million in 2024, compared to CHF 25 million in 2023.
Total net investments in tangible and intangible assets were 3.4% of sales, compared to 3.6% in 2023.
Operating cash flow after net investments was CHF 300 million versus CHF 212 million in 2023. Free cash flow4 was CHF 197 million in the first half of 2024, versus CHF 104 million
