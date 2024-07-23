demonstrates the global strength of our business, with excellent growth across business segments, geographies and customer groups

We are very pleased with our strong performance in the first half of 2024, driven

by a high level of volume related sales growth across all markets, segments and

customer groups, which translates into a broad set of industry leading financial results. These results once again highlight the unique position of Givaudan and the strategic choices that we have made in having an extensive range of highly value-added products and solutions to support the growth of all of our customers around the world.

Gilles Andrier, CEO

1. Like-for-like (LFL) is defined as: (a) sales calculated using the invoicing exchange rates of the prior year, (b) excluding sales of businesses acquired from the acquisition date until the period end date, up to 12 months from the acquisition date, and (c) excluding sales of the businesses disposed of from the disposal date until the period end date of the comparable prior period.