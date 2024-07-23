23 JULY 2024
2024 Half year results
Conference call for Investors and Analysts
Sales performance
Gilles Andrier
Chief Executive Officer
2024 Half year results
Strong financial performance
- Sales of CHF 3,737 million, an increase of 12.5% on a like-for-like* basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs
- Sales performance demonstrates the global strength of Givaudan's business, with excellent growth across all business segments, geographies and customer groups
- Comparable EBITDA of CHF 929 million, a margin of 24.8% compared to 22.7% in 2023
- Net income of CHF 588 million, an increase of 30.9% over 2023
- Free cash flow of 197 million, or 5.3% of sales
- Change to the Executive Committee
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
2024 Half year results
Half year sales performance
Strong growth across all markets
In CHF million
HY 2023
HY 2024
3,535 3,737
1,672
1,826
1,863
1,911
Group
Fragrance & Beauty
Taste & Wellbeing
5.7%
9.2%
2.6%
% 2024 growth in CHF
12.5%
15.3%
9.9%
% 2024 growth on LFL* basis
2.4%
6.4%
-0.9%
% 2023 growth on LFL* basis
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
Half year sales performance
Sales evolution by market
Excellent performance in high growth markets
In CHF million
HY 2023
HY 2024
1,954 2,015
1,581 1,722
MatureHigh growth
55%
54%
45%
46%
6.0%
20.5%
-2.6%
8.9%
Sales evolution by market
- of total sales
- 2024 growth on LFL* basis
- 2023 growth on LFL* basis
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
Sales evolution by region
Strong growth in LATAM, APAC & EAME
In CHF million
HY 2023
HY 2024
1,405 1,509
852 897 855 881
423 450
LATAMAPACNOAMEAME
6.5%
5.3%
2.9%
7.4%
% 2024 growth in CHF
31.5%
11.4%
5.9%
11.4%
% 2024 growth on LFL* basis
11.1%
3.2%
-10.6%
8.5%
% 2023 growth on LFL* basis
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
Sales evolution by region
Fragrance & Beauty
Sales growth of 15.3% on a LFL* basis
In CHF million
1,826
+9.2%
1,672
HY 2023
HY 2024
Fine Fragrance sales increased by 14.9% LFL*
- Excellent growth against a strong comparable of 16.2%
-
Strong contribution from existing business and new wins
Consumer Product sales increased by 17.3% LFL*
- Double digit volume growth across all customer groups
Sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 8.0% LFL*
- Good momentum in Fragrance Ingredients and solid growth in Active Beauty
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
Fragrance & Beauty
In CHF million
Taste & Wellbeing
Sales growth of 9.9% on a LFL* basis
Sales by region
+2.6%
1,911
1,863
HY 2023
HY 2024
2023
2024
Sales Growth
Sales Growth
LFL*
LFL*
Europe
3.6%
5.5%
South Asia, Middle East and Africa
19.1%
12.5%
North America
-11.7%
4.5%
Latin America
10.5%
32.6%
Asia Pacific
-5.0%
9.3%
Sales Commentary
- Good volume growth across all markets and regions
- Double-digitgrowth in SAMEA against strong prior year comparable
- Strong double-digit growth in snacks and beverages, as well as good momentum in sweet goods, dairy and savoury
* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals
Taste & Wellbeing
Addressing customer needs and consumer trends
2024 Half year innovation highlights
Scentaurus™ Vanilla
Increasing creative possibilities to bring long-
lasting freshness in fragrances
PrimalHyalTM 50 Life
The most sustainable low molecular weight hyaluronic acid within our Active Beauty portfolio
Nympheal™
A game-changing ingredient to create white floral fragrances now available to all perfumers.
New ingredients for alternative dairy
Natural, proprietary ingredient that provides creamy mouthfeel and body for both alternative dairy and reduced fat and sugar dairy products
Our customer-centric Health & Nutrition Hub
New digital platform boosting co-creative
innovative wellness experiences that consumers
will love
New natural sweetness ingredient
Cost effective natural flavour ingredient for modulating sweetness that is globally compliant and can be used in a broad range of applications
Addressing customer needs and consumer trends
Operating performance
Tom Hallam
Chief Financial Officer
