23 JULY 2024

2024 Half year results

Conference call for Investors and Analysts

Sales performance

Gilles Andrier

Chief Executive Officer

2024 Half year results

Strong financial performance

  • Sales of CHF 3,737 million, an increase of 12.5% on a like-for-like* basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs
  • Sales performance demonstrates the global strength of Givaudan's business, with excellent growth across all business segments, geographies and customer groups
  • Comparable EBITDA of CHF 929 million, a margin of 24.8% compared to 22.7% in 2023
  • Net income of CHF 588 million, an increase of 30.9% over 2023
  • Free cash flow of 197 million, or 5.3% of sales
  • Change to the Executive Committee

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

3

Half year sales performance

Strong growth across all markets

In CHF million

HY 2023

HY 2024

3,535 3,737

1,672

1,826

1,863

1,911

Group

Fragrance & Beauty

Taste & Wellbeing

5.7%

9.2%

2.6%

% 2024 growth in CHF

12.5%

15.3%

9.9%

% 2024 growth on LFL* basis

2.4%

6.4%

-0.9%

% 2023 growth on LFL* basis

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

4

Sales evolution by market

Excellent performance in high growth markets

In CHF million

HY 2023

HY 2024

1,954 2,015

1,581 1,722

MatureHigh growth

55%

54%

45%

46%

6.0%

20.5%

-2.6%

8.9%

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

  • of total sales
  • 2024 growth on LFL* basis
  • 2023 growth on LFL* basis

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

5

Sales evolution by region

Strong growth in LATAM, APAC & EAME

In CHF million

HY 2023

HY 2024

1,405 1,509

852 897 855 881

423 450

LATAMAPACNOAMEAME

6.5%

5.3%

2.9%

7.4%

% 2024 growth in CHF

31.5%

11.4%

5.9%

11.4%

% 2024 growth on LFL* basis

11.1%

3.2%

-10.6%

8.5%

% 2023 growth on LFL* basis

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

6

Fragrance & Beauty

Sales growth of 15.3% on a LFL* basis

In CHF million

1,826

+9.2%

1,672

HY 2023

HY 2024

Fine Fragrance sales increased by 14.9% LFL*

  • Excellent growth against a strong comparable of 16.2%
  • Strong contribution from existing business and new wins
    Consumer Product sales increased by 17.3% LFL*
  • Double digit volume growth across all customer groups

Sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased by 8.0% LFL*

  • Good momentum in Fragrance Ingredients and solid growth in Active Beauty

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

7

In CHF million

Taste & Wellbeing

Sales growth of 9.9% on a LFL* basis

Sales by region

+2.6%

1,911

1,863

HY 2023

HY 2024

2023

2024

Sales Growth

Sales Growth

LFL*

LFL*

Europe

3.6%

5.5%

South Asia, Middle East and Africa

19.1%

12.5%

North America

-11.7%

4.5%

Latin America

10.5%

32.6%

Asia Pacific

-5.0%

9.3%

Sales Commentary

  • Good volume growth across all markets and regions
  • Double-digitgrowth in SAMEA against strong prior year comparable
  • Strong double-digit growth in snacks and beverages, as well as good momentum in sweet goods, dairy and savoury

* Like-for-like: excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

8

Addressing customer needs and consumer trends

2024 Half year innovation highlights

Scentaurus™ Vanilla

Increasing creative possibilities to bring long-

lasting freshness in fragrances

PrimalHyalTM 50 Life

The most sustainable low molecular weight hyaluronic acid within our Active Beauty portfolio

Nympheal™

A game-changing ingredient to create white floral fragrances now available to all perfumers.

New ingredients for alternative dairy

Natural, proprietary ingredient that provides creamy mouthfeel and body for both alternative dairy and reduced fat and sugar dairy products

Our customer-centric Health & Nutrition Hub

New digital platform boosting co-creative

innovative wellness experiences that consumers

will love

New natural sweetness ingredient

Cost effective natural flavour ingredient for modulating sweetness that is globally compliant and can be used in a broad range of applications

2024 Half year results - Givaudan Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

9

Operating performance

Tom Hallam

Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 04:02:07 UTC.