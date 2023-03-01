Advanced search
    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:21 2023-03-01 am EST
2821.00 CHF   -0.70%
Givaudan : Additional information and explanation regarding item 6.5 of the agenda

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Givaudan SA - Annual General Meeting 2023

Additional information and explanations regarding item 6.5 of the agenda

6.5 Election of statutory auditors

Given that Deloitte AG has been Givaudan SA's statutory auditor for 14 years, Givaudan SA decided in accordance with best practices of corporate governance to propose KPMG AG as new statutory auditors for the financial year 2023.

During the entire period of the mandate of Deloitte AG there were never any concerns about the audit work of Deloitte AG.

Givaudan SA - Assemblée générale ordinaire 2023

Informations et explications supplémentaires concernant point 6.5 de l'agenda

6.5 Election de l'organe de révision

Du fait que Deloitte AG a été l'organe de révision de Givaudan SA pendant 14 ans, Givaudan SA a décidé en conformité avec des meilleures pratiques de gouvernance des sociétés de proposer KPMG AG comme organe de révision pour l'exercice 2023.

Pendant toute la période du mandate de Deloitte AG le travail d'audit de Deloitte SA n'a jamais soulevé la moindre question.

Givaudan SA - Ordentliche Generalversammlung 2023

Weitere Informationen und Erläuterungen hinsichtlich Traktandum 6.5

6.5 Wahl der Revisionsstelle

In Anbetracht der Tatsache, dass Deloitte AG 14 Jahre lang als Revisionsstelle der Givaudan SA fungiert hat, hat sich Givaudan SA aus Gründen der besten Praxis in Corporate Governance dazu entschieden, KPMG AG als neue Revisionsstelle für das Jahr 2023 vorzuschlagen.

Während der gesamten Periode des Mandats von Deloitte AG gab es nie Bedenken hinsichtlich der Prüfungsarbeit der Deloitte AG.

Givaudan SA

Chemin de la Parfumerie 5 · 1214 Vernier · Switzerland

Phone +41 22 780 91 11 · www.givaudan.com

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
