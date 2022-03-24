Givaudan : Download company news

Company news

Geneva, 24 March 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

All proposals by the Board of Directors approved

21 st consecutive dividend increase representing a 3.1% increase year-on-year

Re-election of all other Board members, including the re-election of Calvin Grieder as Chairman

The Annual General Meeting of Givaudan SA took place on 24 March 2022, and in view of the continuing uncertainty around COVID-19, the meeting was limited to the statutory meeting with minimum required attendance by its representatives. Shareholders provided their voting instructions to the independent voting rights representatives in writing or through a secured online platform. In lieu of the traditional meeting, Givaudan once again donated the sum of CHF 200,000 to the Givaudan Foundation to support a number of worthwhile projects in our communities.

"It is with much disappointment that once again we could not host an in-person Annual

General Meeting due to the continuing pandemic situation and associated health risks to our shareholders and to our employees. We continued to respond with agility to the ongoing impact of the global pandemic, turning challenges into opportunities. I'd like to thank our colleagues, customers, partners and suppliers for their great collaboration and commitment for all that we achieved. I'd also like to thank our shareholders for their continued commitment to, and interest in, Givaudan."

Calvin Grieder, Chairman of the Board of the Directors

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2021 Management Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statement with 99.44% of votes and discharged the members of the Board of Directors with 98.80% of votes.

With 90.97% of votes, it also approved the Company's compensation report on a consultative basis.

The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution to the shareholders of a cash dividend of CHF 66.00 gross per share. This is the twenty-first consecutive dividend increase following Givaudan's listing at the Swiss stock exchange in 2000. The amount will be paid out of available earnings as an ordinary dividend, taxable in Switzerland, on 30 March 2022.

