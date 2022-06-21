Log in
    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45 2022-06-21 am EDT
3125.00 CHF   +2.93%
Givaudan : Invitation to the 2022 half year results

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
21 June 2022
Givaudan will announce its 2022 half year results on 21 July 2022. A media release, the financial reports and the half year results presentation will be published on our website at 07:00 CEST. Our live webcast for analysts and investors will be broadcasted at 15:00 CEST.


The conference call will be hosted by Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer and Tom Hallam, Chief Financial Officer.

Gilles Andrier
Tom Hallam

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 143 M 7 390 M 7 390 M
Net income 2022 872 M 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2022 4 187 M 4 332 M 4 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 27 995 M 28 965 M 28 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 842
Free-Float 85,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 036,00 CHF
Average target price 3 938,47 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Gilles Andrier Global Head-Fine Fragrances
Tom Hallam Controller
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Independent Non-Executive Director
Werner J. Bauer Vice Chairman
