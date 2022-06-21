Givaudan : Invitation to the 2022 half year results
21 June 2022
Givaudan will announce its 2022 half year results on 21 July 2022.
A media release, the financial reports and the half year results presentation will be published on our website at 07:00 CEST. Our live webcast for analysts and investors will be broadcasted at 15:00 CEST.
The conference call will be hosted by Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer and Tom Hallam, Chief Financial Officer.
Gilles Andrier
Tom Hallam
Sales 2022
7 143 M
7 390 M
7 390 M
Net income 2022
872 M
903 M
903 M
Net Debt 2022
4 187 M
4 332 M
4 332 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,4x
Yield 2022
2,23%
Capitalization
27 995 M
28 965 M
28 965 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,51x
EV / Sales 2023
4,24x
Nbr of Employees
16 842
Free-Float
85,8%
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
3 036,00 CHF
Average target price
3 938,47 CHF
Spread / Average Target
29,7%
