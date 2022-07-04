Givaudan : Olivier Gillotin receives the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award from the American Society of Perfumery (ASP)

4 July 2022

Givaudan, the leading creator of fragrance and flavours, is pleased that Olivier Gillotin, Vice President of Perfumery, is the recipient of the 2022 ASP Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplished career and passion for the craft of perfumery.

The ASP's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented in front of an industry audience during the World Perfumer Conference in Miami, Florida on 1 July 2022.

John Gamba, ASP Board Member, said: "The American Society of Perfumery is thrilled to recognise Olivier Gillotin for his distinguished career in perfumery. I've had the pleasure to work alongside Olivier as a colleague and a friend; he brings a genuine excitement to each of his formulations and inspires those around him with his love for the art of perfumery. This award recognises masters in the field whose work has made an imprint on the industry, and I cannot think of a better person to receive it."

Olivier Gillotin's professional success is extraordinary in its span across the United States and Europe where he created such iconic fragrances as Polo Red by Ralph Lauren and Higher by Dior, as well as Tom Ford Noir, Private Blend Tobacco Vanille, and Soleil Neige.

Givaudan's Head of Fine Fragrances North America, Emily Bond, added: "Olivier is beyond deserving of this great honour. He has created some of the most prolific fragrances in the market and his contribution to the industry has been tremendous. He plays a pivotal role not only to the business, but is an integral part of the team, breathing heart and soul into all that he does. "

In receiving the award, Olivier Gillotin said: "I am honoured to be a recipient of this extraordinary award. It's immensely fulfilling to be recognised for something that I'm so appreciative to do each day. I would like to express my gratitude to the American Perfumery Society for their continued work in supporting perfumers and the fragrance industry."

Olivier Gillotin obtained his perfumery training at the Givaudan Perfumery School, where he has devotedly contributed as a perfumer for over two decades and now is based out of New York City. Olivier artfully unites his enthusiasm for creation and his joy of me torship as a continuous way to advance innovation and further the industry.

