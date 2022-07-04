Log in
Givaudan : Olivier Gillotin receives the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award from the American Society of Perfumery (ASP)

07/04/2022 | 07:13am EDT
4 July 2022

Givaudan, the leading creator of fragrance and flavours, is pleased that Olivier Gillotin, Vice President of Perfumery, is the recipient of the 2022 ASP Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplished career and passion for the craft of perfumery.

The ASP's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented in front of an industry audience during the World Perfumer Conference in Miami, Florida on 1 July 2022.

"Olivier has been an important part of Givaudan for more than 20 years. His ability to uniquely enrich each creation is seen in his distinct approach of reinventing the classics, punctuated with his enthusiasm for new ideas. The award is very well earned, and we congratulate him on this incredible achievement."

Maurizio Volpi, President Givaudan Fragrance and Beauty


John Gamba, ASP Board Member, said: "The American Society of Perfumery is thrilled to recognise Olivier Gillotin for his distinguished career in perfumery. I've had the pleasure to work alongside Olivier as a colleague and a friend; he brings a genuine excitement to each of his formulations and inspires those around him with his love for the art of perfumery. This award recognises masters in the field whose work has made an imprint on the industry, and I cannot think of a better person to receive it."

Olivier Gillotin's professional success is extraordinary in its span across the United States and Europe where he created such iconic fragrances as Polo Red by Ralph Lauren and Higher by Dior, as well as Tom Ford Noir, Private Blend Tobacco Vanille, and Soleil Neige.

Givaudan's Head of Fine Fragrances North America, Emily Bond, added: "Olivier is beyond deserving of this great honour. He has created some of the most prolific fragrances in the market and his contribution to the industry has been tremendous. He plays a pivotal role not only to the business, but is an integral part of the team, breathing heart and soul into all that he does. "

In receiving the award, Olivier Gillotin said: "I am honoured to be a recipient of this extraordinary award. It's immensely fulfilling to be recognised for something that I'm so appreciative to do each day. I would like to express my gratitude to the American Perfumery Society for their continued work in supporting perfumers and the fragrance industry."

Olivier Gillotin obtained his perfumery training at the Givaudan Perfumery School, where he has devotedly contributed as a perfumer for over two decades and now is based out of New York City. Olivier artfully unites his enthusiasm for creation and his joy of me torship as a continuous way to advance innovation and further the industry.

Watch a portrait of Olivier Gillotin
About Givaudan
Givaudan is a global leader in Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. We celebrate the beauty of human experience by creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. Together with our customers we deliver food experiences, craft inspired fragrances, and develop beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good. In 2021, Givaudan employed over 16,800 people worldwide and achieved CHF 6.7 billion in sales with a free cash flow of 12.6%. With a heritage that stretches back over 250 years, we are committed to driving long-term, purpose-led growth by improving people's health and happiness and increasing our positive impact on nature. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Discover more at www.givaudan.com.
About Fragrance & Beauty
Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty craft inspired fragrances to perfume lives and memories, and develop innovative beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good all over the world. Nature is both our responsibility and our most precious muse. We are just as committed to sustainability as we are to creating innovative products that satisfy consumer needs and anticipate their desires. With a collaborative approach that favours co-creation, we have built a diverse portfolio across personal care, fabric care, hygiene, home care, fine fragrances, and beauty, reflecting our multidisciplinary expertise. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Learn more at www.givaudan.com/fragrance-beauty.
For further information please contact
Marie Laure André, Head of Fragrance & Beauty Communications
Emarie-laure.andre@givaudan.com
Joy Hernon, PR and Communications Lead Fine Fragrances North America
Ejoy.hernon@givaudan.com

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
