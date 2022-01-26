Givaudan : acquires 48% of Nanovetores Group

26 January 2022

As part of its 2025 strategy to expand the capabilities of its Active Beauty business, Givaudan today announced that it has acquired a 48% stake in Nanovetores Group from The Criatec Fund, a Brazilian investment fund focused on innovative, early stage companies.

Founded in 2009, Nanovetores Group is a Brazilian family owned innovation company known for its unique technology of encapsulation for a diverse range of award-winning ingredients that are sold across the world to beauty brands. Their product design and manufacturing processes follow the green chemistry principles, being water-based and free of organic solvents, and the highest quality and sustainability standards. The company is based in Florianopolis and employs 56 people.

"It is exciting for Givaudan to invest in Nanovetores as it perfectly fits with our 2025 strategy to expand our Active Beauty business, one of the fastest growing at Givaudan. Nanovetores will bring complementary expertise in vectorisation and encapsulation of active cosmetic ingredients, as well as valuable know-how in developing them in the most sustainable way. This will strongly contribute to our Company's purpose of creating for happier, healthier lives, with love for nature."

Maurizio Volpi, President Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty



Laurent Bourdeau, Head of Active Beauty said: "We are delighted to partner with Nanovetores as they will bring smart and sustainable solutions to make our active ingredients even more effective. Their technology allows for the use of less actives with better efficacy, contributing to clean cosmetic formulations in skin care, hair care, personal care and makeup, which our customers are increasingly interested in."

Dr Betina Giehl Zanetti Ramos and Ricardo Ramos, founders of Nanovetores said: "We are proud to join forces with Givaudan and to bring in our knowledge of the vectorisation of active cosmetic ingredients. Nanovetores and Givaudan have very complementary innovation capabilities, and we are looking forward to opening up a new world of possibilities for our respective customers' beauty brands that consumers love."

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances, with its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating tastes and scents. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the Company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.3 billion and a free cash flow of 12.8% of sales. Let's imagine together on www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty

Driven by passion and innovation, Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty aims to bring delightful and memorable sensorial experiences to consumers around the world. Currently present in all major markets, we strive to be the creative partner of choice for customers not only in personal, fabric, hygiene and home care but also in fine fragrances and beauty overall. As the global leader in fragrance creation, the Company is committed to creating fragrances and beauty products for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. Our customers benefit from our expertise in three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Cosmetics Ingredients. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more at www.givaudan.com/fragrance-beauty.

About Nanovetores

Nanovetores Group is an innovative Brazilian company, with ISO-9001 certification, specialised in active ingredient encapsulation systems. The company is present in five continents and known for its encapsulation technology. The Nanovetores technology maximises the performance of active ingredients by granting protection, deeper permeation and control over the release of the active compound at the target of application.

Nanovetores Group is committed to sustainability. All its products are designed and produced by clean and green processes, and are manufactured using only water as the solvent. The process is completely free from organic solvents, which grants safety for the environment and final users. Innovative by nature, its solutions surprise and go far beyond its products. It is a conscious, humanised and singular company with a purpose to re-signify products with sustainable technology to generate innovation and wellbeing.

Its research, development and innovation team has renowned professionals with more than 15 years of international experience and expertise in active ingredient encapsulation systems. Learn more about this inspiring company at www.nanovetores.com.br/.

