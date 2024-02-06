Givaudan: agreement signed with Berkem

February 06, 2024 at 04:15 am EST Share

Berkem announces the signature of a definitive agreement with Givaudan, world leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances, concerning the acquisition of Naturex Iberian Partners (Givaudan's industrial site in Valencia - Spain).



The agreement provides for the transfer of production tools and teams, with Givaudan retaining its know-how and its product and customer portfolios.



Alex Wild, Head Operations Taste & Wellbeing at Givaudan, commented: "We are convinced that today's agreement opens up new prospects for the industrial site in Valencia (Spain) and its teams. We are also delighted with the long-term partnership with the Berkem Group which will enable us to continue the production of marine ingredients at the site in order to continue to serve our customers for years to come.'



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.