MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Givaudan SA    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/26 11:31:57 am
3853 CHF   +1.72%
01:36aGIVAUDAN : confirms 4-5% organic growth target for next five years
RE
12:37aGivaudan announces its 2025 strategy
PU
07/23GIVAUDAN AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
Givaudan : confirms 4-5% organic growth target for next five years

08/27/2020 | 01:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Givaudan is seen in Kemptthal

Givaudan still aims to increase its organic sales by 4-5% on average per year until 2025, mainly due to smaller local customers and fast-growing China, the fragrance and flavour maker said on Thursday.

Givaudan has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well so far as many consumers stocked up on packaged foods and household goods containing its flavours and fragrances during lockdowns.

The Swiss company made no mention of current trading conditions in a statement on Thursday ahead of an investor event in Zurich.

The Geneva-based company said it wanted to keep expanding beyond its current portfolio into nutrition, food ingredients and beauty, focus on the fast-growing business with smaller and local brands and keep investing in high-growth markets like China.

It renamed its flavour division, which makes flavours for food and drinks, to "Taste & Wellbeing" and relabelled its fragrance unit, which makes scents for perfumes and household goods like toothpaste and soap as "Fragrance & Beauty".

Givaudan slightly lowered its ambitions for cash flow to "at least 12%" from 12-17% of sales during the previous cycle ending at the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 452 M 7 102 M 7 102 M
Net income 2020 781 M 860 M 860 M
Net Debt 2020 3 889 M 4 281 M 4 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,2x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 35 559 M 39 144 M 39 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 847
Free-Float 86,0%
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3 412,86 CHF
Last Close Price 3 853,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles Andrier Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Tom Hallam Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rufer Non-Executive Director
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIVAUDAN SA27.12%39 144
ECOLAB INC.2.13%55 933
SIKA AG17.02%33 174
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.00%20 631
SYMRISE AG24.52%18 466
UMICORE-9.69%10 917
