Givaudan : buys 25% stake in skincare company b.kolormakeup

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Givaudan has acquired
25% of b.kolormakeup & skincare, an Italian specialist in
make-up and skin care products for packaged goods companies and
luxury customers, the Swiss flavourings and fragrance maker said
on Thursday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed and Givaudan funded
the transaction from existing resources, it said. Givaudan has
the option but not the obligation to acquire a controlling stake
in b.kolor after three years, it added.
