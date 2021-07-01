Log in
    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN SA

(GIVN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/30 11:30:38 am
4303 CHF   -0.94%
12:39aGIVAUDAN  : buys 25% stake in skincare company b.kolormakeup
RE
06/30GIVAUDAN AG  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/29GIVAUDAN AG  : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
MD
Givaudan : buys 25% stake in skincare company b.kolormakeup

07/01/2021 | 12:39am EDT
ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Givaudan has acquired 25% of b.kolormakeup & skincare, an Italian specialist in make-up and skin care products for packaged goods companies and luxury customers, the Swiss flavourings and fragrance maker said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and Givaudan funded the transaction from existing resources, it said. Givaudan has the option but not the obligation to acquire a controlling stake in b.kolor after three years, it added. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 633 M 7 165 M 7 165 M
Net income 2021 852 M 920 M 920 M
Net Debt 2021 3 805 M 4 110 M 4 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 39 661 M 42 898 M 42 840 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 15 852
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 4 303,00 CHF
Average target price 3 774,68 CHF
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles Andrier Chief Executive Officer
Tom Hallam Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Thomas Rufer Non-Executive Director
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIVAUDAN SA16.46%43 647
ECOLAB INC.-4.80%59 326
SIKA AG27.38%47 020
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.65.11%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG6.98%23 003
SYMRISE AG8.39%18 964