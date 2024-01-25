Givaudan: net income of CHF 893 million by 2023

Sales amounted to CHF 6,915 million for the full year, up 4.1% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis and down 2.8% in Swiss francs versus 2022.



Good growth was achieved in all product segments and geographical areas, with high-growth markets up 10.0% in LFL terms and mature markets down 0.6% in LFL terms.



EBITDA stands at CHF 1,473 million in 2023, compared with CHF 1,476 million in 2022. EBITDA rose by 8.8% in local currency. The EBITDA margin rose to 21.3% in 2023 from 20.7% in 2022.



Net income amounted to CHF 893 million in 2023, compared with CHF 856 million in 2022, an increase of 4.3% in Swiss francs and 14.3% in local currency.



The objective is to achieve like-for-like organic sales growth of 4-5% and free cash flow of at least 12% by 2025.



